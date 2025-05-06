Athena Gold Corp: Athena Gold Announces Resumption of Trading and New Ticker Symbol on OTCQB

WHITE ROCK, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNRF) ("Athena Gold" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have resumed trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the new symbol "AHNRF" effective at the opening of trading on May 6, 2025.

The change in the trading symbol is due to the recent completion on April 15, 2025, of Athena Gold's redomicile from Delaware to British Columbia and merger with its British Columbia subsidiary, Nova Athena Gold Corp., with the Company retaining the name Athena Gold Corporation. The Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange remained unchanged at "ATHA". Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations, the Company qualified as a Foreign Private Issuer effective April 15, 2025.

No action is required by current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change on the OTCQB.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena Gold is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena Gold's Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Excelsior Springs spans 1,675 hectares and covers at least three historic mines along the Palmetto Mountain trend, where the Company is following up on a recent shallow oxide gold discovery, with drill results including 5.35 g/t Au over 33.5 m. Meanwhile, the Company's new Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering 4,158 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Koby Kushner

President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Athena Gold Corporation

Koby Kushner, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-846-6164

Email: kobykushner@athenagoldcorp.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251

Email:cathy@chfir.com

