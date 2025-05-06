Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Announces Pre-Launch of NLCSwap a Fully U.S. Compliant Decentralized DEX Crypto Exchange

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. is proud to announce the pre-launch of NLCSwap.com starting in Montana, a revolutionary decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that combines the best of both worlds: the autonomy and security of a decentralized exchange (DEX) with full compliance under U.S. regulations, including FinCEN registration and strict adherence to KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) protocols.

As the first of its kind in the United States, NLCSwap.com is designed to bridge the gap between the traditional crypto enthusiast and those who may have hesitated to enter the market due to its perceived complexity or regulatory uncertainty. Unlike typical DEX platforms, which operate without customer identification protocols, NLCSwap introduces a robust compliance KYC layer that fully meets U.S. legal standards while preserving the essential non-custodial nature of decentralized finance. This means users maintain full control of their assets at all times.

Key Features:

Full KYC/AML Compliance: Strict adherence to FinCEN and SEC guidelines; only tokens deemed commodities (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) will be traded.

Non-Custodial Trading: Your keys, your crypto-NLCSwap will not hold custody of client assets once all features are deployed and will mimic the Uniswap DEX type exchange while at the same time having a US compliance KYC layer.

Unparalleled Concierge Customer Support: Every client will have a dedicated customer service representative from the moment they register, ensuring personalized assistance and education through every step of their crypto journey.

Reward Program: Early registrants who complete their KYC during the pre-launch phase will receive exclusive rewards for their participation and trust.

"NLCSwap.com is designed to serve a market segment that's often overlooked: individuals who are eager to participate in the crypto economy but have been held back by the technical barriers or concerns over security and compliance," said Rafael Groswirt, CEO of Greenlite Ventures. "We don't aim to be the biggest crypto exchange; we aim to be a trusted, user-friendly, high customer service level, while legally compliant platform-the go-to option for clients who want to enter the crypto space safely and confidently with live customer service."

The exchange will initially roll out in Montana, taking advantage of the state's progressive regulatory environment, and will expand to other states as additional approvals are secured. Greenlite's long-term vision includes scaling NLCSwap's unique model internationally, establishing subsidiaries that maintain the same high standards of safety, compliance, and customer care.

Pre-registration opens today, with full trading set to begin soon-launch date to be announced. Visit www.NLCSwap.com to register early and secure your rewards.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures is an innovative leader in blockchain-based platforms, focused on developing secure, compliant, and user-friendly crypto solutions that empower individuals to confidently engage in the decentralized economy.

