eXoZymes Launches Subsidiary, NCTx, to Unlock a Promising Compound for Gut and Liver Health

N-trans-caffeoyltyramine (NCT) is a natural product compound attracting considerable interest from researchers and drug developers for its potential role in healthy liver fat metabolism, gut barrier function, and mitochondrial activity.

eXoZymes used its AI-driven development platform to progress from idea to purpose-built subsidiary in less than 3 months and at a fraction of normal SynBio R&D cost.

NCTx is scaling up an exozyme biosolution to overcome a longstanding bottleneck in sourcing the NCT compound from nature, where it occurs only in trace amounts.

Interesting pre-clinical data point towards Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) that affects more than 30% of the global population .

Only NCTx can make both the natural product NCT, and a range of very interesting new-to-nature analog versions, expanding the pharma potential.

NCT is the first of more "powered by eXoZymes" natural product nutraceuticals, that also have the potential to become pharmaceuticals.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Today at the yearly SynBioBeta conference, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals, medicines, and other essential chemicals - announced the formation of 'NCTx, LLC' (NCTx), a purpose-built subsidiary company focused on the development and production of N-trans-caffeoyltyramine - a very rare, plant-derived compound with emerging relevance in the areas of metabolic health, gut integrity, and liver function.

To date, NCT has not been available at commercially viable qualities and quantities. Naturally found in quantities less than 0.014% per hemp seed, its commercial use has been severely limited despite its immense potential. Using eXoZymes' AI-driven exozymes platform, NCTx has a new and proprietary approach - subject to a patent application - to biomanufacture NCT with all the scale-up advantages of an exozyme biosolution.

CEO of eXoZymes and interim CEO of NCTx, Michael Heltzen, states, "To me, the 'x' in NCTx represents all the new-to-nature analogs of NCT that only exozymes can unlock via BioClick and other proprietary tools in our 'enzymes x AI' tech stack. With time, this could start a new gold rush era for AI designed and engineered small molecules in pharma, as our platform has the potential to revisit most existing natural product compounds and drug targets with the promise of producing new as well as better analogs and derivatives, with new therapeutic potential and features. The potential upside here is multiple billion dollar markets, so needless to say we're very enthusiastic about the prospects of this next generation of small molecule engineering and biomanufacturing."

Chief Commercial Officer at eXoZymes, Damien Perriman, adds, "Launching NCTx, is a milestone in going from idea to demonstrated target - a breakthrough in speed for bio-manufacturing innovation. Proof of concept was completed in 6 weeks and the subsidiary assembled in 12 weeks - a speed of development I have not seen before in synthetic biology. And it's not just a lucky one-off instance, as we have repeated the study 25 times to validate our proprietary exozyme biosolution to produce NCT. With this proof of concept in hand, we are well positioned to advance through scale-up and start providing samples for our future nutraceutical and pharmaceutical partners."

Demand for bioactive ingredients in functional food is a $216 bn market and yearly growing at 7.6% CAGR globally.

NCT has attracted growing interest from researchers for its potential role in supporting healthy liver fat metabolism, gut barrier function, and mitochondrial activity-all of which are associated with broader metabolic and inflammatory processes. Preclinical studies have shown:

Enhanced fat breakdown and mitochondrial output in liver cells

No observed toxicity in short-term animal models

NAFLD (now called MASLD) treatment candidate potential

Modulation of gut-related gene expression linked to intestinal balance

For more information, please go to nctx.one or see video interviews here.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to replace traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more on exozymes.com

