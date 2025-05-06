Anzeige
WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.05.25 | 18:26
8,900 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2025 on May 8

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, after the close of trading on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-545-0523; Code: 131755
International: 973-528-0016; Code: 131755
Live Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/3YykRi9

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52464
Replay Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/3YykRi9

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports, can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-to-report-financial-results-for-first-quarter-2025-on-may-8-1023905

