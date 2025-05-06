Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
06.05.25 | 21:24
26,765 Euro
-0,98 % -0,265
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,21027,33023:00
26,68026,84522:00
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2025 22:26 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Biosciences Launches Neptunion in China

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is advancing its strategy to redefine growth, and is proud to announce a successful biostimulant product launch in China. Neptunion is our newest biostimulant product - it helps crops address abiotic pressures such as drought, salinity and heat by adding stress resistant properties into water soluble fertilizers. Our Mosaic Biosciences product line offers sustainable ag technology to enable growers to improve yields while minimizing environmental impacts.

"The launch of Neptunion in China is a significant step in advancing our Mosaic Biosciences business," says Jenny Wang, EVP Commercial. "We remain committed to expanding our market access and maximizing ag productivity through biological products that enhance the value we provide to farmers and help the world grow the food it needs."

This product is currently undergoing the registration process in India and Brazil.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226 jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com
or
Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mosaic-biosciences-launches-neptunion-in-china-1024029

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.