TipsOnTV: Anna De Souza Shares Secrets for Finding the Perfect Mother's Day Gifts on Tips on TV

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Mother's Day is a celebration that recognizes the contributions of special women everywhere. Whether it's pampering, choosing a thoughtful gift, or creating a unique experience or meal, Mother's Day is about honoring everything moms do for their families all year long. Lifestyle journalist Anna De Souza offers unique insight into the hottest gifts and provides timely suggestions to help ensure celebrations on this special day are truly memorable.

Make Memories for Mother's Day

Lifestyle Host, Tech Journalist and Super Mom Anna De Souza Shares Secrets for Finding the Perfect Mother's Day Gifts

SUGGESTION FOR HOMEMADE GIFTS

Get creative and crafty. Celebrate Mother's Day in style with the Cricut Maker 4, which is twice as fast as previous models and can cut over 300 materials. With Cricut, it's easy to craft custom decorations and accessories to make every occasion special. The Cricut Maker 4 is ideal for designing personalized gifts or adding unique touches to décor. Users can upload and cut their own designs or choose from the easy-to-use Cricut Design Space library, which features over one million images and licensed designs. The Cricut Maker 4 is a smart solution for making this Mother's Day a success. For more information, visit cricut.com.

AN IDEA FOR PET-LOVING MOMS

For pet-loving moms, Oneisall offers innovative pet care products such as the Cozy C-1 Smart Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit. This all-in-one tool includes eight functions, including an adjustable warm air dryer, smart grooming vacuum, and clippers, making it ideal for grooming pets at home. The Cozy C-1 captures 99% of hair and debris, and meets a variety of pet grooming needs with multiple accessories. It also helps reduce stress and protects pets' hearing by buffering noise. The full line of Oneisall pet care products, including a popular pet water fountain, is available at Oneisall.com and on Amazon.

GIFTS THAT HAVE SPECIAL MEANING

Consider gifts that keep on giving, like IPSY, a beauty membership that delivers coveted beauty and skincare products to recipients each month. IPSY has partnered with Pantone to launch a collection of makeup brushes designed in Mocha Mousse, Pantone's Color of the Year. The Mocha Mousse Makeup Brush and Blender Collection is both luxurious and affordable. This bundle includes five premium brushes, three makeup sponges, and a makeup bag-and is available now without a subscription on TikTok Shop. For more information, visit IPSY.com.

A GIFT THAT EVERY MOM WILL APPRECIATE

A gift sure to brighten Mom's day is the GE LED+ Speaker & Color Bulb, a multicolor lightbulb with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. This product combines music and color in one, allowing moms to set the mood with favorite tunes and customize the lighting. Easy to install and use, the bulb comes with a remote control that lets users switch between soft white and eight colorful hues with the touch of a button. The GE LED+ Speaker & Color Bulb is available at Target and target.com.

