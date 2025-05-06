Case IH Partners With Meet the Need To Support Aotearoa Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / CNH brand, Case IH, has announced a new partnership with Meet the Need, a grassroots, farmer-led charity working to tackle food insecurity across New Zealand one meal at a time.

As part of the initiative, $50 from the sale of every new Case IH tractor in New Zealand will be donated to Meet the Need, helping provide meals to families in need through local food banks and community groups.

Founded by farmers, for communities, Meet the Need offers a practical way for the primary sector to give back-donating livestock, milk, or funds to deliver nutritious, protein-rich meals where they are needed most. Since launching in 2020, Meet the Need has already provided over 2.3 million meals to more than 130 food banks and community groups nationwide.

Meet the Need General Manager, Zellara Holden, said the partnership highlights a shared commitment to community support and helping those in need.

"Case IH is a brand we are proud to be associated with," Zellara said.

"This sponsorship directly supports our mission-getting quality food onto Kiwi tables. When businesses like Case IH stand behind us, it helps create real, lasting change.

"Together, we can help build a better tomorrow for families across Aotearoa."

Case IH Business Director - Agriculture ANZ, Aaron Bett, said the partnership was a natural extension of the brand's longstanding commitment to rural New Zealand.

"As a brand deeply rooted in New Zealand's rural communities, we believe in showing up for the people who support us," Aaron said.

"Farmers are already doing so much to support their communities, and this is one more way we can stand alongside them-supporting a practical, farmer-led solution that's making a real difference."

With the partnership now underway, every new Case IH tractor sold in New Zealand will help nourish a Kiwi family-while the wider Case IH team continues to fundraise and advocate for a more food-secure future.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/case-ih-partners-with-meet-the-need-to-support-aotearoa-communities-1024333