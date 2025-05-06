Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held Tuesday, May 6, 2025. A summary of the results are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed on the Management Information Circular filed April 9, 2025, were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the eight nominees:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Renaud Adams 359,696,517 99.86% 498,685 0.14% Christiane Bergevin 358,356,327 99.49% 1,838,872 0.51% Ann K. Masse 358,472,083 99.52% 1,723,116 0.48% Lawrence Peter O'Hagan 357,256,575 99.18% 2,938,627 0.82% Kevin P. O'Kane 359,198,857 99.72% 996,346 0.28% David S. Smith 359,402,022 99.78% 793,182 0.22% Murray P. Suey 358,879,483 99.63% 1,315,718 0.37% Anne Marie Toutant 359,543,415 99.82% 651,784 0.18% Audra Walsh 359,489,730 99.80% 705,469 0.20%

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were appointed auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the auditor:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld KPMG LLP 360,790,553 91.81% 32,202,912 8.19%

3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The shareholders approved an advisory resolution on IAMGOLD's approach to executive compensation. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to executive compensation:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Executive Compensation 353,619,954 98.17% 6,575,246 1.83%

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, including Côté Gold (Canada), Westwood (Canada) and Essakane (Burkina Faso). On March 31, 2024, the Company commenced production at Côté Gold, in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., a mine that has the potential to be among the largest gold mines in Canada. In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,700 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251035

SOURCE: IAMGOLD Corporation