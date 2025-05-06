DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: YUTIQ Sees Continued Market Growth in Treatment of Chronic Non-Infectious Uveitis | DelveInsight

YUTIQ addresses a significant unmet need in the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The uveitis treatment market is projected to grow steadily, driven by rising incidence and improved diagnosis, positioning YUTIQ for strong market adoption.

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " YUTIQ Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around YUTIQ, a sterile non-biodegradable intravitreal implant with 0.18 mg FA (fluocinolone acetonide). The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of YUTIQ. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Alimera Sciences/EyePoint Pharma's YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide) Overview

YUTIQ is a sterile, non-biodegradable intravitreal implant containing 0.18 mg of fluocinolone acetonide (FA). It provides a sustained drug release at an initial rate of 0.25 µg per day over 36 months. This corticosteroid-based therapy is indicated for the treatment of chronic noninfectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The implant is preloaded in a single-use applicator for direct injection into the vitreous cavity. It received FDA approval in October 2018 and was commercially launched in the U.S. in February 2019.

YUTIQ was developed to enhance the performance of RETISERT by delivering a lower corticosteroid dose to the retina, thereby reducing the incidence of adverse effects such as increased intraocular pressure (IOP) and cataract formation. Its extended duration of action also minimizes the need for frequent dosing, improving patient convenience and treatment tolerability.

Drug Name YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide) Molecule type Small molecule Developer Alimera Sciences/EyePoint Pharma Year of approval US: 2018 Japan: 2022 Target patient population Chronic NIU Affecting the Posterior Segment of the Eye Mechanism of action Anti-inflammatory Route of administration Intravitreal implant

Uveitis is a rare condition characterized by inflammation in part or all of the uvea, the middle layer of the eye that includes the choroid, ciliary body, and iris. This inflammation can also impact other parts of the eye, such as the lens, retina, optic nerve, and vitreous humor. Uveitis represents a broad spectrum of inflammatory eye disorders and may result from trauma, infections, tumors, or autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. According to DelveInsight, there were approximately 1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis across the 7MM in 2023, with numbers projected to rise between 2020 and 2034.

The primary objective of uveitis treatment is to control inflammation quickly, alleviate pain, and prevent vision loss and other complications. Current clinical guidelines stress the importance of early detection and timely intervention. Approved therapies include XIPERE, OZURDEX, HUMIRA, YUTIQ/ILUVIEN, RETISERT, and DUREZOL. The uveitis market in the 7MM was valued at around USD 1.54 billion in 2023, and it is anticipated to grow further by 2034, driven by rising disease prevalence, enhanced understanding of its underlying mechanisms, and ongoing technological advancements.

Emerging Competitors of YUTIQ

Prominent players such as Tarsier Pharma with TRS01, Eli Lilly and Company with OLUMIANT (baricitinib), Oculis Pharma with licaminlimab (OCS-02), Priovant Therapeutics with brepocitinib, and others are actively developing therapies for uveitis.

In September 2024, Brepocitinib was granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for NIU by the FDA for the treatment of non-anterior NIU. Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

In January 2024, Tarsier Pharma received US FDA agreement under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for the Phase III Tarsier-04 trial protocol and planned statistical analysis for evaluating TRS01 eye drops in treating non-infectious uveitis, including uveitic glaucoma.

Key Milestones of YUTIQ

In May 2023, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals revealed that it has finalized an agreement to sell YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18mg to Alimera Sciences, Inc.

revealed that it has finalized an agreement to sell YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18mg to Alimera Sciences, Inc. In July 2019, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had assigned a permanent and distinct J-code, J7314, under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) for YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg, a three-year micro-insert used for treating chronic, non-infectious uveitis in the posterior segment of the eye.

announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had assigned a permanent and distinct J-code, J7314, under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) for YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg, a three-year micro-insert used for treating chronic, non-infectious uveitis in the posterior segment of the eye. In February 2019, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals announced the commercial launch of YUTIQ in the United States.

announced the commercial launch of YUTIQ in the United States. In October 2018, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA had approved YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) to treat chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

YUTIQ Market Dynamics

YUTIQ, an intravitreal fluocinolone acetonide implant developed by EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, is designed for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The market dynamics for YUTIQ are shaped by several key factors, including the rising prevalence of uveitis globally, the unmet need for long-term treatment options, and YUTIQ's unique positioning as a sustained-release corticosteroid implant that provides up to three years of continuous drug delivery.

This extended-release capability differentiates it from other corticosteroid therapies, which often require more frequent injections and carry higher systemic side effect risks. These features have helped YUTIQ carve out a niche, especially among ophthalmologists and retinal specialists managing patients with recurrent or refractory uveitis.

However, market penetration for YUTIQ also faces several headwinds. Cost remains a significant barrier, particularly in markets where reimbursement is limited or slow to be adopted. The presence of competing therapies, such as OZURDEX (dexamethasone intravitreal implant) and systemic immunosuppressive treatments, also affects uptake.

Furthermore, given the chronic nature of uveitis and the relatively limited patient population, growth is inherently capped by the size of the addressable market. Nonetheless, EyePoint's efforts to expand payer coverage and build stronger relationships with retina specialists continue to support gradual market expansion. Overall, while YUTIQ addresses a critical clinical need, its long-term commercial success will depend on navigating access challenges and differentiating further from both systemic and local therapies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 YUTIQ: Alimera Sciences/EyePoint Pharma 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of YUTIQ 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of YUTIQ

