Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - MDK Acquisition Inc. (TSXV: MDK.P) (the "Company"), announces that a total of 621,000 stock options (the "Options") have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options vested immediately upon issuance and are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.10 per Option share. All Options, together with any shares which may be issued upon exercise of such Options, are subject to contractual escrow restrictions in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About MDK Acquisition Inc.

MDK Acquisition Inc. is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has minimal assets other than cash.

