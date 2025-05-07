Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Atlantis Logistics, a global leader in critical-care and same-day logistics, has officially expanded its operations with a new office in Mumbai, India. Led by CEO Rick Kerawala, this expansion strengthens the company's growing presence in the global market and reinforces its position as a go-to provider for mission-critical logistics in the healthcare, aviation, and manufacturing industries.

With established operations across the United States and Canada, Atlantis Logistics is recognized for its reliable transport of time-sensitive shipments, including surgical trays, cord blood, aircraft parts (AOG), medical supplies, and live organs. The Mumbai office marks a strategic expansion, allowing the company to better serve global partners with faster, more efficient delivery solutions.

"This expansion into India is a major milestone for us," said Rick Kerawala, CEO of Atlantis Logistics. "It allows us to meet increasing demand in South Asia while delivering the same high standards of service our clients depend on. Logistics is a necessity-like oxygen, water or electricity-and our mission is to ensure the vital flow of goods around the world without delay."

Atlantis Logistics Strengthens Global Supply Chain Capabilities





The Mumbai location will serve as a regional hub for South Asia, enabling Atlantis Logistics to streamline international shipments, enhance local delivery times, and build stronger relationships with healthcare providers and logistics partners in the region. With growing demand for specialized transport solutions-especially in the medical and aviation sectors-the company is positioning itself as a key player in high-priority supply chain management.

"Our clients rely on us for more than just transportation-they count on us to deliver precision, speed, and trust," added Rick Kerawala. "By growing our footprint in India, we're building a stronger, more connected logistics network that benefits clients across continents."

Technology-Driven Solutions and Future Growth

To support its global expansion, Atlantis Logistics is enhancing its technology suite with:

Real-time shipment tracking

AI-driven route optimization

Advanced client dashboards

These innovations offer unmatched transparency, efficiency, and performance in mission-critical deliveries. Looking ahead, the company plans further expansion across Asia and the Gulf regions, focusing on healthcare logistics and time-sensitive shipments.

With its continued investment in technology and expansion, Atlantis Logistics is redefining global logistics, ensuring safe, efficient, and on-time deliveries for critical shipments worldwide.

Learn More

To learn more about Atlantis Logistics and its global services, visit www.atlantislogistics.com or follow on Instagram at @atlantis.logistics.

