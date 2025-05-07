Acemate Announces Launch of Next-Gen Tennis Robot for Real Rally Play

DENVER, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Today, sports technology innovator Acemate announced the launch of its latest product, the world's first tennis robot for real rally play. This game-changing sports robot integrates real-time tennis rally and ball tracking, customizable drills, and more advanced features to elevate the tennis experience for players of all levels, providing a variety of modes for immersive practice sessions that mimic a real tennis match. Acemate is available now, for more information, visit here.

Acemate is more than just a ball machine-it's a human-like tennis partner and personal tennis coach. With its innovative Rally mode, Acemate transforms practice into life-like gameplay by dynamically moving, returning shots, and serving again, just like a real partner. Plus, Acemate offers advanced data analysis and app-based customization, allowing for a personalized training experience for beginners learning the basics or advanced players refining their tennis skills. In addition, Acemate's Serve mode provides the convenience of a traditional serve machine, with unique advanced features integrated into one versatile device.

"At Acemate, we noticed that while traditional tennis ball machines are useful, they lack the dynamic, interactive experience that makes training exciting. As someone who regularly plays tennis, I also struggled to find a suitable partner or make time for lessons. That's when I thought, why not create a ball machine that can rally like a real person? That's how Acemate was born." said Acemate Founder, Mr Feng.

The secret behind Acemate lies in its built-in 4K cameras and advanced AI visual algorithms. Not only can it track the user's timing and movements in real-time, it can also analyze the ball's trajectory. This unique feature gives Acemate the ability to swiftly move from side to side on wheels, retrieving almost every shot with remarkable speed. While doing so, it analyzes key data points such as ball speed, generating detailed, personalized reports to help users fine-tune their techniques and improve faster.

Acemate is a groundbreaking innovation in tennis technology, solving key challenges such as recreating life-like rallies and giving users the convenience of enjoying productive practice sessions anytime they choose. Whether perfecting your serve, building stamina, or simulating match play, Acemate offers unmatched versatility. Acemate is available now on Kickstarter with exclusive early bird offers for early adopters. To learn more, visit here.

