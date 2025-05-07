

EQS Newswire / 07/05/2025 / 10:05 UTC+8

(6 May 2025, Hong Kong) Modern Dental Group Limited ("Modern Dental" or "the Group"; stock code: 03600.HK) successfully hosted the dental symposium themed "The Transformative Power of Digital Dentistry" on 2-3 May in Ibiza, Spain. The event gathered over 350 dental professionals from around the world, showcasing cutting-edge research and the latest innovations shaping the future of global dental care. Participants engaged in dynamic discussions, exchanging practical insights on technological advancements and clinical applications in dentistry, creating a vibrant and collaborative environment that fosters shared learning. In the midst of a growing trend toward digitalization, we are seizing unparalleled opportunities for digital transformation in the field. The forum dedicated itself to the transformative power of digital dentistry, with robust sponsorship from major industry players such as Ivoclar, 3Shape and Medit. Throughout the two-day event, it featured 12 keynote presentations spanning a wide range of topics, including AI-driven solutions, aesthetic implant restoration and combination of orthodontic treatment with veneer applications etc.; it also features 6 interactive workshops, offering practical sessions for doctors to explore on topics such as intraoral scanning strategies and smile design with facial scanning. The symposium offered an exceptional platform where theoretical concepts met practical application, creating a valuable opportunity for innovation sharing and collaboration. As Modern Dental Group celebrates its upcoming 40th anniversary, the Group continues to be dedicated to fostering technological innovation and propelling the industry forward, while exploring the boundless possibilities offered by frontier technologies in dentistry. Leveraging on the extensive global network and the expertise accumulated over past decades, the Group has made the symposium a resounding success which brought together cutting-edge technologies and valuable insights. It also highlights the Group's leadership in pioneering digital dental solutions, uniting top industry players to build a premier platform for collaboration worldwide. Looking ahead, we believe that digital dentistry is far beyond technological evolution, but a driving force for industry innovation, further enhancing the personalized healthcare experience for patients. It is believed that the symposium has brought advanced innovations to dentistry and enhanced the diverse digital solutions as a new benchmark for the sector. We sincerely thank doctors, industry experts, partners and all sponsors from around the world, whose active participation and strong support have made this event a remarkable achievement. The Group is committed to driving sustainable development in the dental industry through continuous innovation and seamless resource integration. About Modern Dental Group

Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices.



Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA in the United States, and Southern Cross Dental in Australia. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 23 countries and serve over 30,000 customers. END 07/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

