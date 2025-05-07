BrainGu Promotes Jamil Jadallah to Vice President of Product, Advancing Vision for a Product-Led Future

Jamil's experience building scalable platforms, combined with his clear focus on the developer journey, makes him the perfect leader to advance our vision for a product-led future and to drive the next era of growth.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / BrainGu, a leading innovator in dual-use software platforms for highly regulated industries, today announced the promotion of Jamil Jadallah to Vice President, Product. This milestone marks a major step forward in BrainGu's strategic journey from consultancy to product-enabled organization (2020-2025), and sets the foundation for its 2025-2030 vision as a fully product-led company.

Since joining BrainGu, Jamil has demonstrated exceptional leadership in platform development and a deep empathy for the developer experience-two pillars critical to BrainGu's future. His focus on enabling builders through seamless platforms aligns directly with BrainGu's mission to simplify complexity and deliver tangible, high-quality, production outcomes at scale.

"Jamil's promotion is not only a recognition of his talent and impact, it's a signal of where we're headed," said John "Spence" Spencer-Taylor, CEO of BrainGu. "His experience in building scalable platforms, combined with his clear focus on the developer journey, makes him the perfect leader to drive our next era of growth. As we consolidate key platform capabilities into a single powerhouse offering under SmoothGlue, Jamil's leadership will ensure we can deliver exceptional experiences for our users and expand our impact in both commercial and defense innovation ecosystems."

Jamil will oversee all aspects of BrainGu's product portfolio, with a special focus on the continued evolution of SmoothGlue , the company's Kubernetes-based flagship DevSecOps platform - as it integrates multiple related capabilities into one cohesive and mission-ready solution.

BrainGu's move reflects a broader trend within the technology sector: success isn't about consulting hours or customization alone, it's about delivering repeatable, scalable products that empower users to achieve more, faster, and with greater security.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for BrainGu, and at a time when secure, resilient software delivery has never been more critical," said Jadallah. "Our team has built an incredible foundation, and our mission is clear: to empower commercial and defense organizations with platforms that aren't just innovative, but repeatable, scalable, and built to meet the realities of modern operations. I'm excited to continue building alongside a team that knows how to turn complexity into clarity-and vision into velocity."

For more information about BrainGu and SmoothGlue, visit braingu.com .

