Bhutan and Binance Pay partner to launch world's first national-level crypto tourism payment system

THIMPHU, Bhutan, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhutan is pioneering the future of travel by becoming the first nation to implement a national-level crypto payment system for tourism. Bhutan's innovative mechanism allows travelers with Binance accounts to experience truly cashless journeys. In collaboration with Binance Pay and Bhutan's fully digital DK Bank, this initiative offers travelers using Binance Pay a seamless, secure, and flexible end-to-end payment experience. More than 100 merchants are now live with DK Bank and Binance Pay. From booking flights to purchasing fresh fruit from roadside vendors, visitors can enjoy the convenience and efficiency of digital transactions throughout their journey.

This innovative model allows Binance Pay users to pay for nearly every part of their Bhutan journey using supported cryptocurrencies. This includes airline tickets to Bhutan, tourist visa and Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), hotel bookings, tour guides, monument entry fees, local shopping, and more - all settled quickly and securely through static and dynamic QR code payments.

Known as the "Kingdom of Happiness," Bhutan prioritizes Gross National Happiness (GNH) over GDP, focusing on sustainability, cultural preservation, and societal well-being. This pioneering collaboration with Binance Pay and DK Bank furthers that vision by harnessing digital innovation to enhance travel experiences, empower local communities, and unite tradition with technology.

Key highlights:

Seamless Experience: Use crypto for all travel-related expenses, from flight tickets and visas to local purchases.

Tourism First: A fully integrated system across immigration, travel agents, hotels, guides, and retail.

Inclusive Reach: Enables small vendors in remote areas to accept QR code payments.

Powered by DK Bank: Supported by Bhutan's first fully digital bank.

Lower Fees: Significantly cheaper than traditional payment methods, with 0 gas fees

Immediate Transactions: Seamless crypto-powered immediate transactions for tourists

Comprehensive Support: Accepts more than 100 cryptocurrencies, including BNB, BTC, USDC

Secure Transactions: Features encrypted transactions, 2FA, and real-time confirmations via the Binance application.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, said: "We are excited to partner with Bhutan as we are not only advancing the use of cryptocurrencies in travel but also setting a precedent for how technology can bridge cultures and economies. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our belief in a future where digital finance empowers global connectivity and enriches travel experiences."

"This is more than a payment solution - it's a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and convenience," said Damcho Rinzin, Director of the Department of Tourism, Bhutan. "It enables a seamless experience for travellers and empowers even small vendors in remote villages to participate in the tourism economy."

The partnership marks the first time a tourism product has accepted cryptocurrency at a national level. It addresses common barriers to digital payments, such as high transaction fees and limited merchant acceptance, by offering a low transaction fee and prompt settlements. Real-time notifications further ensure transparency for both merchants and visitors.

DK Bank, Bhutan's first fully digital bank-is powering the local settlement mechanism. Licensed by the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan, DK Bank brings modern technology and innovation to deliver seamless, secure, and accessible financial services to all strata of society, especially those marginalized and unbanked. https://www.digitalkidu.bt/

Binance Pay is a seamless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance app, allowing users and merchants to pay, send and receive crypto worldwide without incurring gas fees. With support for over 300 cryptocurrencies, it caters to more than 40 million active users and 32,000 merchants. Trusted by over 270 million users across 100+ countries, Binance stands as the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users.

The Department of Tourism of Bhutan is responsible for the development and promotion of sustainable tourism in Bhutan. It works to share the Kingdom's remarkable places, people and experiences with conscious travellers, guided by the principles of high-value, low-volume tourism. Bhutan.travel

