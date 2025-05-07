Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a lease with discount chain ALDI for a 43,000 sqm central warehouse at CTPark Warsaw Emilianów, near Warsaw. Currently under construction, this will become ALDI's third Polish distribution centre and is scheduled to open in Q1 2026.

In 2024, ALDI opened nearly 60 new stores in Poland. It now has more than 360 across the country with more openings planned this year, including in the capital. The scale of expansion and the growing popularity of the brand in the central and north-eastern part of the country is behind the decision to open this new distribution centre near Warsaw which will help optimise ALDI's logistics chain. ALDI will become the first tenant at CTPark Warsaw Emilianów, occupying almost the entire first warehouse under construction.

The technologically advanced warehouse space has been designed to increase the efficiency and quality of ALDI's supply chain. Thanks to a special refrigeration zone, around 25% of the ALDI chain's deliveries will be made under temperature-controlled conditions, which will allow the discounter to preserve the freshness of its products. Nearly 90 unloading ramps will enable efficient logistics services, while relieving ALDI's existing centres in Bydgoszcz and Chorzów will shorten delivery times to shops located in the Mazowieckie, Warminsko-Mazurskie, Podlaskie, Lódzkie and Lubelskie regions.

The facility will also be equipped with fire safety features that go beyond the standard, including enabling transfer smoke extraction from the freezer rooms. The park has been designed to prioritize efficiency and environmental performance; energy management measures include the re-use of waste heat generated by the glycol cooling system to heat the floor beneath the freezer rooms and for domestic hot water preparation.

CTPark Emilianów is a modern warehouse facility located in the vicinity of Warsaw, intended mainly for logistics companies looking for development in the region. When fully complete, the entire park will consist of three buildings with a total leasable area of more than 119,600 sqm. The strategic location of CTPark Emilianów right next to the S8 expressway, just 23 km from Warsaw, is influencing the growing interest of potential customers looking for logistics solutions at the park.

Wojciech Lubienski, President of the Management Board of ALDI Poland, said: "Our new distribution centre with CTP in Emilianów is a strategic step in the development of ALDI's logistics in Poland. Thanks to the new location, we will significantly increase the flexibility and efficiency of our deliveries in the central and north-eastern parts of the country. Equally importantly, the investment will allow us to be even closer to our customers and thus respond faster to their needs."

Piotr Flugel, Managing Director at CTP Poland, commented: "We are excited to build on our decades of experience working with supermarket clients including Makro Cash&Carry, Lidl, Aldi and Tesco, to deliver sustainable logistics solutions tailored to ALDI's business and customers. As a developer-owner, CTP not only builds but then manages logistics facilities for our clients, ensuring we gain a deep understanding of their needs and provide long-term stability.

"CTPark Warsaw Emilianów is one of our seven investments in the Mazovia region, where we are currently developing a total of more than 840,000 sqm of industrial and logistics space and aim to reach one million sqm by the end of 2026. This is a very promising market for us, as well as for ALDI, which has become the first tenant of CTPark Warsaw Emilianów a business park whose construction is just starting."

