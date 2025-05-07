WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey and OISTE.ORG Generate and Launch a Post-Quantum Cryptography Root Key to Defend Against Quantum Cyber Threats

Press Release: WISeKey and OISTE.ORG Generate and Launch a Post-Quantum Cryptography Root Key to Defend Against Quantum Cyber Threats

WISeKey and OISTE.ORG Generate and Launch a Post-Quantum Cryptography Root Key to Defend Against Quantum Cyber Threats

Geneva, Switzerland, May 7, 2025 --WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, in collaboration with the OISTE.ORG Foundation, today announced the rollout of the "Quantum Root Key," a new Root of Trust using post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms, designed to protect digital identities, communications, and systems against the disruptive power of quantum computing. The "Quantum Root Key" has already been created and will be made widely available once Microsoft and other OS and Browsers adopt the new PQC Roots, marking a critical advancement in securing global digital infrastructures for the quantum age.

Much of the sensitive data transmitted across the globe today relies on encryption to protect it from cybercriminals and unauthorized access. However, the rise of quantum computing, with its ability to perform complex mathematical operations such as factoring large prime numbers, threatens to upend the foundations of modern encryption. Common encryption schemes, once considered unbreakable, will become ineffective against quantum algorithms such as Shor's. The solution cannot simply be to increase key lengths indefinitely; a new cryptographic paradigm is required.

WISeKey and the OISTE.ORG Foundation have responded to this threat with the launch of "Quantum Root Key," powered by NIST-standardized Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms such as ML-DSA (previously known as CRYSTALS-Dilithium), ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber), and FALCON. These algorithms are designed to resist quantum attacks and preserve long-term data confidentiality. The "Quantum Root Key" allows a new set of PQC trust services through WISeKey's trusted Trust Services infrastructure and its Post-Quantum PKI (PQC-PKI) platform, which anchors cryptographic security within tamper-resistant environments such as Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs), and secure microcontrollers.

These new Post-Quantum Trust Services enable secure authentication, quantum-safe encryption, and long-term data integrity for critical systems and communications. It supports the issuance and lifecycle management of quantum-resistant digital certificates, protecting everything from financial transactions and patient medical data to government communications and IoT infrastructures. Sectors that depend on long-term confidentiality, such as defense, healthcare, finance, and telecommunications, will benefit immensely from this forward-looking technology. However, devices with limited processing power, such as those in the IoT ecosystem, may experience resource challenges when handling these larger certificates, an area where optimization remains a key focus.

Post-Quantum Safe certificates issued by this platform maintain a structure similar to traditional Root and Intermediate Certificate Authority (ICA) certificates, including defined Key Usages, Certificate Revocation List (CRL) and Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) endpoints. The critical distinction lies in their use of post-quantum key types, which require significantly larger key sizes and mathematical models to prevent exploitation by quantum adversaries.

To accelerate real-world adoption, WISeKey's semiconductor subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) is also launching the SEALSQ Quantum Lab. This platform offers companies and researchers access to WISeKey's PQC-PKI infrastructure for pilot projects, evaluation, and early-stage deployment of quantum-resistant certificates. The Quantum Lab is set to become a leading reference hub for organizations seeking to future-proof their digital security strategies.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, stated, "Quantum computing is set to redefine cybersecurity. Our Quantum RootKey and new PQC-PKI ensure that digital identities and communications remain secure in the face of these changes. Our collaboration with the OISTE.ORG Foundation reinforces our mission to create a secure and privacy-centric digital world."

As the cybersecurity world prepares for the quantum era, the industry is not standing still. From quantum-safe algorithms and key generation to advanced encryption and certificate management, next-generation systems are already being deployed in the fight against tomorrow's cyber threats. WISeKey and OISTE.ORG are leading the way by turning emerging cryptographic theory into practical, scalable solutions, ensuring that today's data stays secure well into the future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Ltd The Equity Group Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)