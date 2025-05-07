ECOSEP and Tata Elxsi Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Sports Medicine through AI

BENGALURU, India, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians (ECOSEP) and Tata Elxsi have announced a strategic partnership that aims to revolutionise the field of sports and exercise medicine through combining the research excellence and clinical expertise of ECOSEP with Tata Elxsi's AI- and machine learning-driven healthcare solutions and technology capabilities.

The partnership will focus on applying artificial intelligence technologies in areas such as advanced diagnostic tools, personalised treatment plans, predictive analytics for injury prevention, and real-time monitoring of athletes' physical conditions.

This innovative collaboration was initiated by Dr. Pakravan, Vice Chair of ECOSEP, and facilitated by Dr. Malliaropoulos, General Secretary. Speaking on behalf of ECOSEP, Prof. Nicola Maffulli, President, stated: "These are exciting times for how technology and medical science can be brought together to transform personalised care in sports. The long-term vision of Tata Elxsi marries with the aim of ECOSEP to develop and maintain 360° care for athletes and physically active individuals. With the power of Tata Elxsi, ECOSEP shall develop comprehensive packages of care which will help to optimise performance and health. This is a unique opportunity for mutual collaboration, marrying disciplines only apparently different, and allowing close interaction of professionals."

Anup SS, Practice Head - AI and Machine Learning at Tata Elxsi, added: "This collaboration with ECOSEP represents an exciting opportunity to apply AI in ways that directly impact athlete health and performance. By combining clinical insight with advanced data science, we aim to co-create intelligent tools that support early diagnosis, enable real-time decision-making, and personalise care for every athlete. Together, we're paving the way for a new era in sports medicine-one that is smarter, faster, and more human-centric."

The collaboration serves as a stepping stone for future interdisciplinary partnerships aimed at expanding the use of AI in sports and musculoskeletal medicine, and both organisations are committed to advancing the field through research, clinical trials, and the development of AI-driven tools that offer athletes and healthcare providers ground-breaking solutions to achieve optimal outcomes.

Tata Elxsi will join the 9th ECOSEP Congress in Düsseldorf in November 2025 to engage with the clinical community, share early insights, and explore opportunities for collaborative research and innovation.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the healthcare, automotive, broadcast, and communications consumer electronics industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres, and offices worldwide. Tata Elxsi's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice is ISO 13485 certified and collaborates with prominent medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs, as well as technology companies. With a comprehensive services and solutions portfolio, Tata Elxsi adds value at every stage of the customer's product development lifecycle. Recognised as a leader in technology consulting, new product design, development, verification & validation, as well as regulatory compliance services, Tata Elxsi is a trusted name in the industry.

For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com

About ECOSEP

European College of Sports and Exercise Physicians (ECOSEP) is a non-profit scientific medical society dedicated to Sports Medicine and Sports Physicians in Europe, with extensive international links and collaborations with other similar specialist societies across the world. The mission of the College is to advance competencies of sports physicians and promote highest standards of specialist care through providing continuing education, research, collaboration with other sports medicine organizations, promoting physical activity and population health, and serving as a source of information to the public. The membership and extensive international reach of ECOSEP puts the College in a unique position to achieve these goals and make an impact on current practice as well as future of the Sport and Exercise Medicine specialty.

For more information and also to learn more about our highly popular biennial congresses please visit: https://ecosep.eu/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecosep-and-tata-elxsi-announce-strategic-partnership-to-transform-sports-medicine-through-ai-302448237.html