RSA, the security-first identity leader, announced groundbreaking cybersecurity innovations last week at RSAC Conference 2025 that defend organisations against the next wave of AI powered identity attacks, including IT Help Desk bypasses, malware, social engineering, and other threats. These advancements are especially critical for organisations implementing passwordless strategies and further solidify RSA's position as the only provider of true, enterprise-ready passwordless identity solutions.

Among the highlights is the new RSA Help Desk Live Verify (patent pending), a first-of-its-kind feature that prevents social engineering and technical support scams. With bi-directional identity verification, RSA Help Desk Live Verify ensures that both users and IT staff are who they say they are, protecting against attackers impersonating users or help desk agents.

"Passwordless approaches offer tantalizing business benefits like improved user experience and cost savings, but as with any new technology passwordless also introduce new risks into the environment. RSA's platform offers the only enterprise worthy passwordless solution that has security and resilience designed in to address those risks," said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai. "Off-the-shelf passwordless isn't good enough for government departments, financial services, and other security-first leaders."

A New Enterprise Ready Passwordless Platform

RSA is approaching passwordless as a broader platform capability and not simply a convenient new form of authentication. While many vendors offer surface-level point products, RSA delivers comprehensive protection, unmatched resilience, and complete governance-addressing the full lifecycle and all users, from cloud to on-premises.

"Only RSA can provide a complete passwordless solution that accounts for every user, use case, and environment," said Jim Taylor, Chief Product and Technology Officer at RSA. "Organisations need comprehensive, enterprise-grade capabilities that are ready for social engineering, fraud, outages, and deepfakes-and RSA is delivering exactly that."

"RSA provides high-security organizations across the UK with the market's only hybrid authentication and access capabilities they need to operate securely, build resilience, and meet DORA and NIS2 requirements," said Alaa Abdulnabi, RSA SVP and General Manager, International.

For a passwordless solution to work for enterprises, it must work for every user, in every environment, against every threat, and in every situation. Unlike cloud-first or hardware-only providers, RSA offers passwordless capability across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, and legacy systems-ensuring every user and use case is covered.

RSA also ensures that passwordless access remains available even during internet outages with offline and secure fallback capabilities. RSA complements the widest breadth of supported passwordless protocols and form factors with the greatest security depth against threats like malware, brute force, phishing, and AiTM attacks with RSA Mobile Lock, RSA Risk AI, and now, RSA Help Desk Live Verify.

RSA Continues Passwordless Innovations

In addition to RSA Help Desk Live Verify, RSA is introducing deep security innovations to strengthen its passwordless offerings:

New RSA Mobile Lock enhancements protect against app tampering, spyware, sideloading, jailbreaking, and AiTM attacks, helping secure passkeys and all authentication methods on both BYOD and managed devices.

Windows Desktop Logon enables new passwordless methods, like QR code scanning and mobile FIDO logon for Windows desktops.

Secure onboarding with ID Verification uses government ID, liveness detection, and Mobile Match to prevent deepfake-based fraud and ensure the person enrolling owns the phone being used.

These solutions are built into RSA ID Plus, the industry's most secure hybrid identity security platform.

