Cronometer Unlocks Free Women's Health Nutrition Score This May to Help Close the Nutrient Gap

Leading nutrition tracker makes evidence-based Women's Health Nutrition Score freely available, empowering the UK and Europe to improve long-term wellbeing

REVELSTOKE, BC, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cronometer , the globally trusted nutrition tracking app, is offering free access to its Women's Health Nutrition Score for all users throughout May, with no subscription required.

This advanced feature is typically reserved for Cronometer Gold users, but will now be available to all, offering insight into five key nutrients often lacking in women's diets: iron, magnesium, calcium, vitamin D, and fibre. Users receive a daily percentage-based score, making it easy to identify shortfalls and adjust food choices accordingly.

"At Cronometer, we believe data should empower - not overwhelm," said Aaron Davidson, CEO of Cronometer. "By giving all users access to this score, we're helping more women make targeted, evidence-informed decisions about their health."

The Women's Health Nutrition Score was developed by Karen Stark, Cronometer's Lead Nutrition Scientist, to simplify complex nutrient data into a digestible and actionable format.

"Many women don't realize they're consistently missing essential nutrients," said Stark. "This score brings awareness to those blind spots in a way that's both accessible and scientifically grounded. It's not about trends - it's about health longevity."

Users can find the Women's Health Nutrition Score by swiping left on the Diary screen header or viewing it in their Nutrition Reports and Daily Reports.

This initiative is part of Cronometer's larger commitment to accessible, precision-based nutrition. With more than 12 million users worldwide, the platform continues to redefine personal health tracking - combining verified nutrient databases, advanced analytics, and a user-first design.

From reducing iron deficiency in young adults to improving bone health in postmenopausal women, the Women's Health Nutrition Score equips users to take control of their well-being. To learn more: www.cronometer.com/blog/womens-nutrition-score .

