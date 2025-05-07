BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Preliminary Production for April 2025

Anzeige
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
PR Newswire
07.05.2025 08:12 Uhr
BlueNord: Preliminary Production for April 2025

OSLO, Norway, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for April 2025. In April 2025, the preliminary production was 34.5 mboepd net to BlueNord. The base assets, Dan, Gorm and Halfdan produced 21.7 mboepd, which was in line with expectations, and 12.8 mboepd was produced from the Tyra hub. The preliminary operational efficiency exceeded 95% for both the Dan and Halfdan hubs.

On 10 April, full technical capacity was restored on Tyra II following the successful repair of the breaker failure in the electrical high-voltage system that occurred on 4 March. Since then, the production ramp-up has continued and on 30 April production reached 23.4 mboepd net to the Company with 88% of Tyra wells commissioned and c. 60% of Tyra wells on production. The ramp-up is now in its final stages and gross production of 199.8 mmscfpd of gas and 32.4 mbblpd of oil was achieved on 5 May, which equates to 26.1 mboepd net to the Company. BlueNord expects production to continue to increase towards the Company's estimated plateau gas production level of c. 250mmscfpd.

BlueNord will announce its first quarter 2025 results on 14 May 2025 at 07:00 CEST.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--preliminary-production-for-april-2025,c4146343

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-preliminary-production-for-april-2025-302448267.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
