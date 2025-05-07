Positive volume, price and M&A contribution

Simplification Program continues to drive margin expansion

Signed two value-enhancing acquisitions of Aiper and PoolTrackr

Confident in delivering full-year guidance despite ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty

Fluidra, the global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, achieved sales of €564 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 7% year-on-year with growth across all regions mainly driven by higher volumes together with positive contribution of pricing and prior year acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 10% year-on-year to €131 million, representing a 23% margin, with consistent gross margin improvement due to the Simplification Program partially offset by higher Opex.

Net income of €48 million was up 29% year-on-year. Fluidra continues to deleverage and, at the end of March, the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was down 0.3x versus same time last year on similar net debt levels.

In the first three months of 2025, sales were up across all regions on constant currency and perimeter, with North America growing 7% and Europe increasing around 3%. Sales in the Rest of the World grew by 3%.

Fluidra's Simplification Program continues to deliver, with €75 million cumulative savings to date, including a contribution of €7 million in Q1 2025. The program remains on track to achieve the €100 million savings target by year-end, supported by global procurement efficiencies and value engineering initiatives.

Strategic acquisitions reinforce digital and product leadership

In April, Fluidra announced the acquisition of a 27% stake in Aiper, a fast-growing, innovative leader in cordless robotic pool cleaners. This move enhances Fluidra's product portfolio and establishes a presence in the direct-to-consumer channel.

Fluidra also acquired Pooltrackr in May, an Australia-based SaaS platform for pool professionals. The platform will be rolled out globally, accelerating the company's digital transformation and reinforcing its leadership in connectivity and customer experience.

Eloi Planes, Fluidra's Executive Chairman, said: "Following a strong first quarter, we are maintaining our 2025 guidance as we move into the key months of the pool season. We continue to focus on what's within our control and are closely monitoring developments. While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remains, we are confident in our ability to deliver, supported by our action plan in place to fully offset the impact of tariffs.

We are the leader in an attractive sector with long-term structural growth and have worked to position the business for growth and transformation. I am proud of our teams for creating long-term value while taking action today."

Alternative performance measures (APMs)

Fluidra's financial statements are prepared according to IFRS and other applicable regulation. The financial information in this document also includes Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs'). For further details, please visit the following link.

