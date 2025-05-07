Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
WKN: A2H652 | ISIN: US68750L1026
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 08:09
11,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted A/S: Solid operational performance and reached more than 10 GW of offshore capacity while navigating a challenging short-term business environment

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Solid operational performance and reached more than 10 GW of offshore capacity while navigating a challenging short-term business environment 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Solid operational performance and reached more than 10 GW of offshore capacity while navigating a challenging 
short-term business environment 
07-May-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7.5.2025 08:00:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3) 
Today, Ørsted's Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first quarter of 2025. In Q1 2025, we have 
focused on the execution of our four strategic priorities, which aim at solidifying Ørsted's leading position in 
offshore wind towards the end of the decade. 
The offshore wind industry is challenged in the short term with headwinds relating to supply chain, regulatory, and 
macroeconomic developments. We are following the developments in the regulatory landscape closely and continuously 
assess any potential impacts hereof. The long-term fundamentals for offshore wind are strong due to the increasing 
global electricity demand, a strengthened focus on energy security and affordability through renewables, and improved 
framework conditions in several major markets. 
Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says in a comment to the interim report for the first quarter of 
2025: 
"I'm pleased with our operational performance and earnings in Q1 2025, and we remain fully focused on the execution of 
our four strategic priorities. During the quarter, we had solid operational earnings supporting our full-year guidance, 
and we continued to deliver on our farm-down programme by completing offshore and onshore farm-downs. We also continued 
to deliver on our construction portfolio as we commissioned our offshore wind farm Gode Wind 3 in Germany, reaching 
more than 10 GW of installed offshore capacity." 
"After careful consideration, we've decided to discontinue the development of our Hornsea 4 project in its current 
form, well ahead of the planned FID later this year. The combination of increased supply chain costs, higher interest 
rates, and increased execution risk have deteriorated the expected value creation of the project." 
"We expanded and strengthened our Group Executive Team and welcomed two strong profiles in Amanda Dasch and Godson 
Njoku, who'll add valuable competences and bring decades of senior leadership experience from the energy industry." 
Guidance 
We maintain our full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 25-28 billion excluding earnings from new partnership agreements and 
impacts from cancellation fees. Furthermore, we maintain our gross investment guidance of DKK 50-54 billion. 
Results for Q1 2025 
Operating profit (EBITDA) for the first quarter amounted to DKK 8.9 billion compared to DKK 7.5 billion in the same 
period last year. EBITDA excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees in Q1 2025 amounted to DKK 8.6 billion, an 
increase of 14 % compared to the same period last year. 
Earnings from our offshore sites amounted to DKK 7.7 billion, which was an increase of DKK 0.7 billion compared to the 
same period last year. The increase was due to the ramp-up of generation at our German offshore wind farm Gode Wind 3 
and higher availability. This was partly offset by significantly lower wind speeds in the quarter. 
Profit for the period totalled DKK 4.9 billion, an increase of DKK 2.3 billion compared with Q1 2024. Return on capital 
employed (ROCE) came in at 4.6 %. ROCE adjusted for impairment losses and cancellation fees in Q1 2025 was 10.2 %. 
                   Q1 2025  Q1 2024    % 
EBITDA                8,871   7,488     18 % 
- New partnerships          304      -      n.a. 
- Cancellation fees              -       - n.a. 
- EBITDA excl. new partnerships   8,567   7,488     14 % 
and cancellation fees 
Impairments             272    761      (64 %) 
Profit (loss) for the period     4,887   2,609     87 % 
Cash flow from operating activities 634    3,608     (82 %) 
Gross investments          (13,799)  (7,622)    81 % 
Divestments             2,987   (738)     n.a. 
Free cash flow            (10,178)  (4,752)    114 % 
Net interest-bearing debt      68,449   49,864     37 % 
FFO/adjusted net debt        13.7    18.0      (4 %p) 
ROCE                 4.6    (12.2)     17 %p

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations Investor Relations Tom Christiansen Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 60 17 +45 99 55 90 95

Earnings call In connection with the presentation of the interim report for the first quarter, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 at 14:00 CEST. The earnings call can be followed live at: https:// getvisualtv.net/stream/?orsted-q1-2025 Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at: Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) The interim report is available for download at: https://orsted.com/financial-reports Attachments to this company announcement: . Interim financial report Q1 2025 (PDF) . Company announcement (PDF) . Investor presentation (PDF)

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us. Attachments . Ørsted CA no. 10 2025.pdf . Ørsted Investor Presentation - Q1 2025.pdf . Interim financial report Q1 2025.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S

ISIN:      DK0060094928 
May 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
