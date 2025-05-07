A bold step forward in building the most connected and intelligent digital ecosystem in the pool and wellness sector.

State-of-the-art software platform that streamlines every aspect of operations for pool and spa retail and service businesses.

Fluidra, a global leader in equipment and connected solutions for the pool and wellness sector, has acquired 100% of Pooltrackr, a best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that streamlines every aspect of operations for pool and spa retail and service professionals.

This acquisition reinforces Fluidra's commitment to digital innovation and marks another key milestone in delivering on the company's strategic plan. It directly supports our strategy of differentiation through digital, technology, and experience, and further positions us to lead the transformation of the pool sector. It strengthens our leadership in the connected pool experience, expands our software capabilities, and accelerates our goal of creating a fully integrated digital ecosystem that simplifies business operations for pool professionals, while also laying the foundation to deliver greater value to pool owners through connected, data-enabled service experiences.

Transforming the Industry Through Connectivity

With a strong and growing customer base in Australia and New Zealand, Pooltrackr's platform is a one stop solution, for the pool professional that integrates critical operations such as ERP, Point of Sale, accounting, payments, and water testing hardware. Its scalable architecture will allow Fluidra to extend value across the pool management chain, while improving productivity, decision-making, and customer service to pool owners.

Ben Richards, Managing Director of Pooltrackr, commented: "Joining forces with Fluidra opens an exciting chapter of growth. This partnership accelerates our mission to empower pool professionals with the technology they need to succeed and positions us to scale globally to serve a broader customer base."

A Strategic Step Toward Our Digital Vision

"This acquisition is fully aligned with our strategic roadmap. We see connectivity, automation, and data intelligence as fundamental levers of transformation-enabling us to optimize how we operate, serve, and grow," said Jaime Ramírez, CEO of Fluidra. "We're not just adding a platform-we're reinforcing our ambition to lead the digital space in our industry. With Pooltrackr, we take another bold step toward building the most intelligent, connected ecosystem in the pool sector. Most importantly, this acquisition allows us to provide a solution that empowers pool professionals to do their jobs faster and more efficiently, all while enabling a better pool experience for homeowners."

Empowering the Next Generation of Pool Professionals

With Pooltrackr as part of the Fluidra family, pool professionals will gain access to a smarter, more integrated set of tools designed to simplify operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock new growth. It's another example of Fluidra's mission to drive customer-centric innovation and support the digital transformation of the industry.

About Fluidra

Fluidra S.A. (FDR: SM), is a global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector. It is currently listed on the Ibex 35, Spain's benchmark stock market index, and on the FTSE4Good Index Series, a benchmark index in terms of sustainability. Fluidra can be highlighted for its wide range of innovative connected products and services, all of which are available in the 45-plus countries in which it operates. The company owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most well-known and trusted brands, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250507112931/en/

