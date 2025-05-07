Sportstech Provides April 2025 and LTM Business Performance Update Ahead of China Sport Show and TRNR Acquisition Close

April Revenues Up 36% YOY; LTM Revenue Surpasses €47M with Approximately €5M in EBITDA

Company Momentum Builds as Sportstech and TRNR Plan Joint Trip in May to Attend China Sport Show and for Strategic Supplier Integration

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH ("Sportstech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of connected fitness equipment and digital content in Europe, today provided an update on its increased business momentum in advance of a joint trip in May for the China Sport Show and other strategic supplier meetings, ahead of the expected close of its acquisition by Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR).

Sportstech reported that revenues for April 2025 were up 36% year-over-year, reflecting strong consumer demand, improved inventory availability and operational discipline. On a 2025 year-to-date basis through April, revenues have increased 8% compared to the same period in 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, inventory availability restrained revenue growth, but the Company expects that its revenue growth for the full year of 2025, relative to full-year 2024, will be closer to the growth seen in April. For the last twelve months (LTM), Sportstech has achieved more than €47 million in revenue and approximately €5 million in EBITDA.

"In anticipation of our upcoming joint trip to China with TRNR's Founder and CEO, Trent Ward, to attend the China Sport Show and to further integrate and expand supplier partnerships in support of our shared growth goals, we felt it was important to share the continued strength of our financial performance," said Ali Ahmad, Founder and CEO of Sportstech. "April's 36% year-over-year revenue growth is a testament to our team's commitment to delivering high-quality fitness products and experiences that resonate with our customers and to the improved inventory availability as a result of our partnership with TRNR. We expect to continue to grow strongly throughout 2025 and to contribute significant revenue and profitability to TRNR's group's financials after the acquisition is completed."

The pending acquisition by TRNR is expected to close as early as the second quarter of 2025, as soon as regulatory and tax approvals are received, and the partnership will combine Sportstech's strong European presence with TRNR's premium connected fitness brands, CLMBR and FORME, and the pending acquisition of Wattbike, creating a more diverse and scalable international platform in the digital fitness and equipment category.

About Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH

Sportstech is Germany's leading connected fitness brand, offering a unique ecosystem of smart fitness equipment, interactive digital content, and gamified training experiences. Headquartered in Berlin, the company serves over three million customers across the DACH region, France, and Spain - combining German engineering with a fast-moving, tech-driven approach to home fitness.

Founded in 2012 by CEO Ali Ahmad, Sportstech was born out of a deeply personal mission to redefine the way people engage with fitness. What began as a transformation story became one of Europe's most dynamic direct-to-consumer fitness brands - driven by innovation, design, and a clear focus on long-term motivation.

With a portfolio of display-equipped devices, proprietary apps, and exclusive content such as fitness games and AI-based training assistants, Sportstech empowers individuals to train smarter, stay consistent, and enjoy every step of their fitness journey.

