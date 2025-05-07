London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Sends, the British financial service provider, participated in the Capital Market Summit 2025 held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. The event brought together global leaders and regulatory experts to discuss the evolving landscape of capital markets and financial technologies.

One of the summit's keynote speakers was Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova, who delivered an insightful presentation on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) practices within the company and broader industry trends. In her speech, Alona Shevtsova underscored the increasing importance of robust compliance frameworks and the critical role of artificial intelligence in revolutionising AML strategies.

"AI is transforming how we detect and respond to financial crime," said Alona Shevtsova. "At Sends, we are integrating AI-driven analytics and real-time monitoring tools to ensure compliance and protect our users, while staying agile in an ever-changing regulatory environment."

Alona Shevtsova also discussed Sends' ongoing investments in RegTech solutions and the company's proactive approach to collaborating with regulators and industry bodies through associations.

The Capital Market Summit 2025 served as a vital platform for dialogue, strategic partnerships, and innovation in global finance. Sends was honoured to contribute to this exchange, which bridges expertise between European and Middle Eastern markets.

