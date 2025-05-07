Autel, a global provider of EV charging technology, will showcase a comprehensive lineup of DC and AC charging systems at Power2Drive Europe, held from May 7-9 at Messe München. At Booth B6.350, the company will feature its latest high-performance solutions, including the MaxiCharger MCS Dispenser II and the MaxiCharger DH480, along with the MaxiCharger Single Charger, which was honored with the Red Dot 2025 Design Award. These technologies represent Autel's ongoing efforts to contribute practical, future-oriented infrastructure solutions that align with the evolving needs of Europe's e-mobility ecosystem.

Autel Europe Full Range of EV Charging Solutions

Flexible EV Charging for Commercial and Public Applications

The MaxiCharger DH480 delivers up to 480kW across four simultaneous outputs, enabling efficient charging for multiple vehicles at once. Already deployed by several customers across Europe, it features a modular, all-in-one design that supports flexible installation and easy maintenance. These characteristics make it well-suited for a variety of settings, including fleet depots, urban charging hubs, and transport corridors.

The MaxiCharger MCS Dispenser II is designed for megawatt-level charging, offering a dual-output configuration that accommodates both MCS-enabled heavy-duty vehicles and standard CCS-based electric vehicles. This versatility makes it particularly useful for mixed-fleet operations preparing for zero-emission transport. With enhancements in cable management, thermal control, and load handling, the system is engineered for high-frequency use in demanding environments, helping reduce charging times and improve overall efficiency.

"At Autel, we aim to deliver charging solutions that combine high performance with practical usability," said Andreas Lastei, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Autel Energy Europe. "We continue to explore how our technologies can offer reliability, scalability, and adaptability in real-world scenarios. Power2Drive is an important event to engage with the industry and share how we're approaching the challenges and opportunities of Europe's e-mobility transition."

Red Dot 2025 Design Award for MaxiCharger Single Charger

Autel will also showcase the MaxiCharger Single Charger, winner of the Red Dot 2025 Design Award. Built for public, commercial, and residential applications, it offers fast installation with one-click snap-in setup, 10-minute site-wide commissioning, and ISO15118 compliance for Plug Charge and AutoCharge. The charger also supports multiple payment methods and is ready for integration with PV and energy storage systems.

Visit Autel at Booth B6.350

Autel welcomes attendees of Power2Drive Europe 2025 to discover its portfolio of EV charging solutions-from high-capacity commercial systems to award-winning residential chargers. Focused on reliability, flexibility, and intelligent design, Autel supports Europe's transition to electric mobility.

