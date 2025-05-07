The fast-growing streaming service will leverage OpenX's biddable CTV platform to bring industry-leading transparency and control to buyers' CTV campaigns.

OpenX Technologies, Inc., a leading global omnichannel supply-side platform, today announced a UK-focused partnership with Tubi, Fox Corporation's ad-supported streaming service. Tubi UK's premium inventory will now be available via TV by OpenX, which combines the strengths of both linear and biddable CTV to provide buyers with flexibility, control, and transparency.

As more people switch to streaming and ad-supported platforms, UK CTV ad spend is projected to surpass £3 billion by 2028, or nearly double the 2023 investment. Biddable CTV is particularly advantageous for independent agencies, opening doors for up-and-coming, high-quality brands previously locked out of TV advertising. With a content library more than 10 times larger than other UK broadcasters, Tubi is especially well positioned to capture the interest of independent agencies in the UK due to its growing and diverse streaming audience.

Building on last year's expansion of TV by OpenX to Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the UK, this new partnership with Tubi UK combines the streaming service's sophisticated machine learning that powers personalized content discovery and a low ad load experience with TV by OpenX's transparency, flexibility, and brand safety. TV by OpenX exclusively consists of broadcast-quality, direct inventory with no resellers, ad networks, fireplace apps, games, or UGC. This transparency ensures buyers can maximize their working media and reduce invalid traffic, leading to a 22% lift in monetized impressions for publishers.

"Tubi UK continues to invest in market-leading sell-side adtech capabilities, and our partnership with OpenX is a perfect match for our UK growth strategy," says David Salmon, EVP and Managing Director of International at Tubi. "As consumer behaviours shift rapidly, marketers need to trust that their media investments are reaching the right audiences in the right environments. This collaboration with OpenX's dedicated EMEA team allows us to safely surface our inventory in the biddable ecosystem, unlocking new monetization opportunities and tapping into differentiated demand through TV by OpenX."

Tubi launched in the UK in July 2024 with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the market, which now includes more than 30,000 films and TV episodes. Tubi's UK content library pairs some of the most popular Hollywood films with modern British classics, while also offering series from well-known UK TV franchises alongside new areas for discovery.

"With shared values around premium content, privacy, and platform integrity, Tubi and OpenX are setting a new standard for programmatic CTV in the UK," said Joe Worswick, VP of Sales, EMEA, at OpenX. "Together, we're giving UK advertisers exactly what they want in CTV: high-quality inventory, precise targeting, and the confidence that comes from transacting on a clean, direct supply path."

