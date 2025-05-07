Anzeige
07.05.2025
SKAI Intelligence Acquires France-Based Digital Commerce Key Player SESAME Digital To Expand European Presence

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKAI Intelligence, a Seoul-based global AI-powered content and marketing solutions provider, announced today that it has successfully acquired SESAME Digital, a France-based digital commerce agency specializing in conversion-driven strategies, transactional content, and TikTok Shop services.

SKAI Intelligence Acquires France-Based Digital Commerce Leader SESAME Digital To Expand European Presence (PRNewsfoto/SKAI Intelligence)

This strategic acquisition strengthens SKAI Intelligence's footprint in Europe, enabling closer support for its European clients, including Cartier, Dior, and LVMH, while expanding localized AI content services across Europe and the UK.

SESAME Digital helps brands turn digital engagement into measurable commerce by delivering integrated e-commerce experiences across digital platforms. Known for blending creativity with performance, SESAME has supported brands like Messika, Breitling Group, Celio Group, Piaget, and Repetto in building content and digital experiences that drives results. SESAME is also an official TikTok Shop Partner ('TSP') in France, the UK, and Spain, supporting brands with conversion-driven, content-based strategies. With deep expertise in social commerce, SESAME is helping define the next wave of "shoppertainment" - where native content, live shopping, and community engagement drive seamless consumer journeys.

The two companies already share a strong track record of collaboration. Since 2024, SESAME has been leveraging SKAI Intelligence's proprietary 3D+AI content solution to address the rising demand for hyper-realistic, high-performing digital assets in the European market. The acquisition builds on this synergy, enhancing their shared capabilities to deliver AI-powered commerce experiences tailored to regional needs.

"With SESAME joining the SKAI Intelligence family, we are accelerating our ability to localize, scale, and diversify services across Europe's most competitive commerce markets," said Morgan Mao, Co-founder and Global CEO of SKAI Intelligence. "Their unrivaled expertise in social commerce and TikTok Shop execution perfectly complements our proprietary AI solutions. Together, we're reimagining what's possible in next-generation retail."

Victoria Glanz, Founder and CEO of SESAME Digital, added "SKAI Intelligence shares our belief that transactional content is the key to online conversion. Their unique technology, activatable across digital platforms, helps bring that vision to scale. Together, we're pushing the boundaries of content, commerce, and tech."

The acquisition marks a critical step in SKAI Intelligence's global growth. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, the company now operates offices in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Singapore, and - with SESAME - Paris, London, and Madrid, reinforcing its ability to deliver localized AI-driven solutions worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.skaiintelligence.com and https://www.sesame-digital.com/en.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669973/SKAI_Intelligence_Acquires_France_Based_Social_Commerce_Leader_SESAME_Digital_To.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skai-intelligence-acquires-france-based-digital-commerce-key-player-sesame-digital-to-expand-european-presence-302448065.html

