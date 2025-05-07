Honkarakenne Oyj: Honka's unique interior styles blend perfectly with modern log home structures

PRESS RELEASE 7 May 2025 at 10:00 am

Honka's unique interior styles blend perfectly with modern log home structures

Known for its ambitious CLT log architecture, Honka has developed interior styles that are a perfect match for contemporary log home surfaces. As Honka's customer, you get access to a comprehensive, high-quality interior design concept that makes it easy to create the interior of your dreams.Developed in collaboration with interior design architects and leading Finnish material suppliers, these Nordic interior design styles offer solutions for creating natural, trendy and timeless interiors.





Timeless elegance and current interior design trends come together in Honka's style range, which includes earthy hues that draw inspiration from the Finnish forest, bright pastel colours and luxurious bronze tones. The range encompasses three styles for log holiday homes and three for detached houses.

The interior styles include carefully selected design choices from floor to ceiling: log, panel and flooring colours, as well as window, door, fireplaces and fixed furniture materials down to the smallest details. For example, Honka's product development team has developed unique log shades and panels that perfectly match the interior design styles. Each element is designed to blend completely with the natural look of Honka CLT logs. Honka's interior styles make decorating a log home more effortless, while ensuring a visually cohesive design.

Dark-toned sophistication, light harmony or earthy elegance

Honka's Soft Modern, Nordic Forest and Mystic Wood interior styles offer carefully considered overall solutions for natural, playful, trendy and classic styles.





"Our Soft Modern interior design style features a colour palette of light and delicious pastel shades. The style is built around light log walls, fixed furniture in sandy tones and the use of light stone," says Saija Ojala, Honka's product manager who developed the interior styles.

The natural beauty of the Nordic Forest interior style is inspired by the tranquil tones of the Finnish forest. The natural colour of the log walls comes together with the classic oak-toned flooring and fixed furniture to create an elegant and timeless ensemble. Natural materials add a nuanced depth to this classic Scandinavian style.

Mystic Wood is inspired by the deep shades of autumn foliage, such as dark green, cognac and bronze. Atmospheric smoke-toned logs and sophisticated bronze detailing accentuate the luxury of the style, while pale, vibrantly patterned stone worktops and saltstone-patterned tiles add light and contrast.

"Alongside the understated colour scheme, bolder interior styles have emerged, with a preference for deep tones, atmospheric textures and more characterful architectural language. In the preliminary tests, Mystic Wood was the interior design style that attracted the most interest and admiration," says Ojala.

Honka's interior design styles are also unique because of healthy material choices, which means that the volume of synthetic contaminants released into the indoor air is minimised. The use of M1-rated clean materials increases the comfort and healthiness of the living conditions. Honka is a pioneer of healthy living, with its Honka Healthy House log houses enhancing the well-being of the body and mind.

You can learn more about the interior design styles from the Honka Look Book. The Honka Look Book is a 100-page inspiration book, which introduces Honka's interior styles with attractive interior design images. The Honka Look Book will be available to Honka's customers when contacting our local Honka representatives.

Further information and interview requests:

Saija Ojala, Product Manager, saija.ojala@honka.com, +358 50 518 7017

Nina Kaijasilta, Brand Manager, nina.kaijasilta@honka.com, + 358 40 757 3259

Honka Interior Styles - Images: https://honka.mediabank.fi/fi/collection/view_share_link/9263a906bb74feb867c5923d4ec3977b

(You can download the images by clicking the arrow icon Download original)

