The work is being carried out as part of the "SegmentPV" project, which runs until the end of September. By segmenting the module layout and using integrated bypass diodes, the new module achieves higher yields and a lower risk of hot spots. From pv magazine Germany Partial shading on rooftop PV systems is not uncommon. However, it poses particular challenges for modules as even 5% shading on the panel's surface can lead to a total loss of performance, according to the Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics CSP. As part of the SegmentPV research project, which runs until September, Fraunhofer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...