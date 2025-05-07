Multimedia Now Available: SpreeAI Is Redefining Retail With Virtual AI-Powered Try-Ons Curated by the Top in Tech and Fashion

SpreeAI celebrates a $1.5 billion valuation as it prepares for groundbreaking partnerships and game-changing innovation.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpreeAI, a leader in fashion tech innovation, is transforming retail with its photorealistic try-on product so lifelike the naked eye can't tell it's virtual. Combined with sizing technology boasting 99% accuracy, SpreeAI delivers hyper-personalized shopping experiences that enhance both retail companies' operations and consumers' satisfaction. Designed for seamless use both in-store and online, SpreeAI is reshaping shopping by merging advanced AI with real-world applications.

For consumers, SpreeAI adds an unparalleled level of personalization, allowing shoppers to become the model and visualize clothing in a lifelike, photorealistic way. Packed with upcoming features like an AI stylist, a virtual wardrobe, and more, SpreeAI creates a dynamic and engaging shopping experience. For retailers, SpreeAI is engineered to reduce returns and boost sales conversions, offering a transformative solution for the fashion industry.

Visionary Leadership Drives $1.5B Valuation

Led by visionary Co-founder and CEO John Imah, SpreeAI's board is bolstered by legendary supermodel and fashion icon Naomi Campbell, alongside entrepreneurs Bob Davidson and Larry Ruvo. Having one of the world's most recognized fashion figures on the board underscores SpreeAI's fusion of high-fashion insight with cutting-edge tech. The company recently achieved a $1.5 billion valuation after an undisclosed funding round led by The Davidson Group, a prominent family office known for supporting groundbreaking ventures. This milestone valuation reflects the market's confidence in SpreeAI's mission and its rapid growth at the intersection of technology and style.

"It's inspiring to be part of SpreeAI's transformative journey under John's visionary leadership. I've always believed in pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, and seeing John's passion and determination firsthand makes me even more excited about the future we're creating together. SpreeAI represents the powerful fusion of fashion, technology, and inclusivity-and I'm thrilled to be on this groundbreaking path."

- Naomi Campbell, Fashion Icon and SpreeAI Board Member

Academic and Industry Alliances Fuel Innovation

Exclusive collaborations with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Carnegie Mellon University across research initiatives, talent development, and technical collaboration drive SpreeAI's deep commitment to innovation. Additionally, SpreeAI's partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) further solidifies its intersection between advanced technology and high-fashion expertise. These prestigious alliances enable the company to lead the industry with unmatched solutions. With 4 issued patents and 23 pending, SpreeAI safeguards its proprietary technology, ensuring its position as a frontrunner in the competitive retail tech market. This foundation of innovation is further supported by internal initiatives like Protea-a platform that helps retail partners integrate and test SpreeAI's solutions-empowering brands to enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences.

"The CFDA is proud to collaborate with SpreeAI, a fashion technology leader delivering innovative solutions to help designers and brands thrive in the fashion industry."

- Steven Kolb, CEO, Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)

"SpreeAI's partnership with the EECS Alliance exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking collaboration we strive for-bringing together industry innovation and academic excellence. Their active involvement, including providing impactful internship opportunities, has opened up exciting pathways for our students while supporting research and real-world application in the AI space. We're proud to support SpreeAI as they continue to grow and lead in this evolving field."

- Priscilla Capistrano, Program Manager at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

"AI is poised to revolutionize many things including e-commerce. SpreeAI is pushing the forefront of this for a truly personalized garment-shopping experience, by leveraging collaborations with academia and assembling a team that understands both the deep technical challenges and their product impact."

- Professor Deva Ramanan, Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)

Fashion Collaborations & Met Gala Spotlight

2025 is set to be a transformative year for SpreeAI, with major retail and luxury brand partnerships and new product features on the horizon. As part of this momentum, SpreeAI is announcing new partnerships with luxury fashion label Sergio Hudson and London-based contemporary womenswear brand Kai Collective. The timing of these collaborations coincides with a cultural moment: the 2025 Met Gala's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which honors Black designers. Both Sergio Hudson and Kai Collective's founder Fisayo Longe are celebrated Black designers at the forefront of fashion innovation. John Imah will attend the Met Gala as the first-ever fashion tech in AI startup CEO invited, underscoring SpreeAI's prominent role in the fashion world and its commitment to celebrating the creative visionaries who inspire its technology.

You can now experience SpreeAI's technology firsthand by visiting Sergio Hudson's website at sergiohudson.com.

"We're thrilled to partner with SpreeAI and aim to create a personalized experience for Sergio Hudson and drive increased sales."

- Sergio Hudson, Founder & Creative Director

"At Kai Collective, we're always looking for ways to fuse innovation with storytelling. Collaborating with SpreeAI allows us to explore how technology can elevate the customer experience while staying true to our brand's identity and values."

-Fisayo Longe, Founder & CEO of Kai Collective

These designer partnerships exemplify how SpreeAI's technology unites with creative vision to redefine customer engagement. And SpreeAI isn't stopping here - the company has hinted that even more collaborations with major luxury fashion houses are on the way. By keeping details under wraps, SpreeAI is fueling a buzz of excitement and industry-wide anticipation for what's coming next.

"Our approach will always be customer-focused-that means both the retail partners and the consumers we serve," said John Imah, Co-founder and CEO of SpreeAI. "We don't just look at the shopping landscape; we reimagine it. Whether it's in-store or online, we step back and ask how AI can transform real-world challenges into seamless, exciting experiences. This mindset drives us forward as we continue shaping the future of retail and fashion with AI, blending innovation with personalization to empower and inspire. The possibilities are limitless, and we're just getting started."

About SpreeAI

SpreeAI is transforming the shopping experience with its photorealistic try-on product and 99%-accurate sizing technology, designed to enhance both retail operations and consumer satisfaction. For shoppers, SpreeAI offers unmatched personalization, enabling them to become the model while introducing features like an AI stylist, a virtual wardrobe, and more. For retailers, SpreeAI reduces returns, increases sales conversions, and creates seamless shopping experiences. Its product integrates effortlessly into both in-store and online environments, promoting sustainability and setting new standards for retail.

About John Imah

John Imah is a visionary leader at the forefront of technology and fashion. As a Nigerian American and first-generation immigrant, John brings innovation and diversity to the tech industry. Under his leadership, SpreeAI has achieved a $1.5 billion valuation, cementing its role as a transformative force in AI-powered retail.

John's career includes leadership roles at Samsung, Twitch, Amazon, Meta, Take-Two Interactive, and Snap Inc., where he implemented strategies that drove impactful growth. A member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), John seamlessly combines his expertise in tech and fashion to deliver groundbreaking solutions.

As a successful entrepreneur and creative, John's influence extends beyond business into design, music, and philanthropy, including initiatives like serving as a strategic advisor to the Davidson Academy-a pioneering school dedicated to providing profoundly gifted students with educational opportunities tailored to their unique abilities, strengths, and interests. His involvement with the Academy is deeply personal, rooted in his own experiences as a profoundly gifted child. By actively mentoring students, funding scholarships, and supporting charitable initiatives, John blends professional success with a genuine commitment to empowering gifted youth and uplifting underserved communities, ensuring his legacy is defined not only by innovation but by authentic and meaningful impact.

