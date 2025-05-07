Wallace MacDonald Holdings Inc.: HigherKey Studios Set to Redefine Entertainment, Technology, and Human-Centered Innovation

The Tech division of Wallace MacDonald Holdings Breaks Ground on $350M Next-Gen Production Complex in Reno, Nevada

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / HigherKey Studios has officially begun construction on a 496,000 square foot, purpose-built production, and innovation complex in Nevada - a project poised to reshape the future of virtual production, immersive storytelling, and cross-industry media infrastructure.

With construction led by Turner Construction Company and financially powered by Wallace MacDonald Holdings, this $350 million phase-one build marks the beginning of a cultural and technological transformation. Designed from the ground up to merge cinema, artificial intelligence, volumetric research, and executive-level hospitality, HigherKey Studios is more than a studio - it's a self-contained innovation ecosystem.

6 Purpose-Built LED Volumes Designed for Every Medium

HigherKey's facility will house six distinct LED volume stages, each engineered for different creative applications:

Interior scenes and narrative filmmaking

Automotive and motion-controlled XR production

Commercials, music videos, and branded content

Full-scale, in-camera VFX feature film production

Each stage is paired with its own green screen zone and live camera tracking system (Mo-Sys). From scale to lighting fidelity, every space is designed to be reconfigurable, intelligent, and future-adaptive. Along with Lidar integration so you never have to rethink a shot.

Beyond LED: Pioneering Volumetric Light Field Display (VLFD) Technology

While LED volume technology remains foundational, HigherKey is actively developing Volumetric Light Field Displays - screen-less, free-space projection environments that simulate depth, parallax, and true spatial immersion. The studio's R&D division is working to bring this next-generation visual platform to market, replacing traditional panel-based walls and unlocking a fully holographic future for production.

Self-Learning AI & Full-Stack Production Automation

At the core of the facility is a self-learning AI infrastructure powering real-time scene rendering, adaptive lighting environments, and smart post-production workflows. This neural system refines its decision-making with every production cycle, optimizing render efficiency, data management, and creative iteration - a key leap toward AI-enhanced filmmaking at scale.

Paired with AI-driven motion capture, smart factory prototyping, and autonomous camera systems, HigherKey will allow directors, designers, and technologists to create faster, safer, and more intuitively than ever before.

Wellness, Humanity & Innovation in Balance

HigherKey is built not just for creators, but for the humans behind the work. The complex includes:

Luxury Wellness & Recovery Center for both guests and employees - with massage therapy, cryotherapy, recovery pools, and fitness training•

Daycare center "Higher Learning" - a biophilic, nature-integrated daycare and enrichment center for employees and VIP guests and their children:

Dedicated green rooms, rooftop gardens, and hospitality lounges across every production zone

Strategic Location & Vision

Set in Nevada, HigherKey is strategically positioned to leverage:

A no-income-tax business environment.

Access to open-air filming zones, water, and terrain.

Proximity to Silicon Valley and tech-forward infrastructure.

The Future of Studio Infrastructure Starts Here

This is not just a studio. It is a platform for filmmakers, game designers, automotive brands, AI developers, smart manufacturing teams, and the next generation of storytellers.

"HigherKey Studios is going to change the world," said a founder from Kumbali Satori. "This is where intelligence, humanity, and creativity converge."

Phase One Bookings Now Open

HigherKey is now inviting film, tech, and innovation partners to pre-book volume space, license projects, or join the development ecosystem.

Contact: info@thehigherkey.com

Website: www.thehigherkey.com

SOURCE: Wallace MacDonald Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/higherkey-studios-set-to-redefine-entertainment-technology-and-human-1024611