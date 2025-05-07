DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 06-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 355.6179 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5511563 CODE: CEUR LN ISIN: LU1681042609 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LN LEI Code: 5493000LLOOP2JUYI637 Sequence No.: 386721 EQS News ID: 2131852 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2131852&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)