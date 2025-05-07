Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited: CLINUVEL recruits 200 patients in Phase III vitiligo trial CUV105

Executive summary

Recruitment target of 200 vitiligo patients (Fitzpatrick skin type III-VI) in CUV105 study achieved

Randomised trial, 20-week treatment protocol plus 6-month follow up

Study sites in North America, Africa and Europe

First clinical observations with afamelanotide positive

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLINUVEL has met its recruitment target in its phase III trial (CUV105) of SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) in vitiligo, with more than 200 patients enrolled. The last patient to enter the study is scheduled to complete screening in May 2025. First results from the study are expected in the second half of 2026.

CUV105: first SCENESSE® Phase III vitiligo trial

SCENESSE® is being evaluated as a systemic repigmentation therapy for vitiligo patients, with a clinical focus on adolescent (12 years and above) and adult patients with darker skin types (Fitzpatrick III-VI).1

CUV105 is a randomised multi-centre Phase III trial being conducted in 37 study sites across three continents. The majority of patients (57%) have been enrolled in the United States. Patients receive treatment with either SCENESSE® every three weeks alongside adjuvant narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy administered twice weekly, or NB-UVB monotherapy twice weekly, for 20 weeks. All patients are then followed up for six months.

The vitiligo area scoring index (VASI) is being used to evaluate the primary endpoint, whereby the objective is to achieve a minimum of 50% repigmentation across the total body surface area (T-VASI50).

Secondary endpoints include evaluations of repigmentation of face, neck and head (F-VASI) at week 20 and the maintenance of repigmentation following treatment completion. Patient Reported Outcomes deploy validated tools to assess patient perception of change (Patient Global Impression of Change in the face and the body and the Vitiligo Noticeability Scale) and quality of life (VitiQoL).

More than 200 patients have enrolled in CUV105 and commenced the treatment protocol.

Patients assigned to NB-UVB monotherapy are additionally eligible to receive SCENESSE® and adjuvant NB-UVB after completion of the follow-up period. CLINUVEL altered the CUV105 protocol at the end of last year to incorporate this extension period after requests from study sites and patients.

CLINICAL OBSERVATIONS

Clinical observations from CUV105 have been presented to global medical congresses, including the 2024 and 2025 American Academy of Dermatology Meetings, with further abstracts submitted for conferences later in 2025.

Four previously released case studies - patients with skin type IV and varying disease duration - demonstrated repigmentation of vitiliginous lesions on the face or back after four weeks of commencing treatment with afamelanotide, and that some patients experience additional spontaneous repigmentation following the conclusion of the treatment protocol. A fifth case study shared today, demonstrates repigmentation of lesions on the arms and legs in a skin type V patient with a 20-year history of the vitiligo.

All case study patients have reported satisfaction with the treatment results and that afamelanotide was well tolerated with adjunct NB-UVB.





Above: the fifth case study to be released from CUV105, a 46-year-old male with skin type V treated with seven SCENESSE® implants and 40 NB-UVB sessions. The images demonstrate repigmentation of vitiliginous lesions on the patient's right forearm (top) and lower legs (bottom). The patient was first diagnosed with vitiligo in 2004. The red outlines demonstrate the extent of the initially affected skin; the images are otherwise unaltered.

COMMENTARY

"We are thrilled with this enrolment milestone since we are essentially establishing a North American distribution network among dermatologists, anticipating the necessary infrastructure ahead of market entry of our breakthrough product," CLINUVEL's Director, Global Clinical Affairs, Dr Emilie Rodenburger said.

"The first clinical observations of the systemic (total body) solution are encouraging, and now we will continue a regulatory discussion in Europe, Africa and North America, all in anticipation of CUV107, a second large trial evaluating the treatment effects of SCENESSE® in vitiligo."

ABOUT VITILIGO

Vitiligo is an acquired depigmentation disorder affecting 1-2% of the global population. The disorder causes progressive loss of functional epidermal melanocytes (melanin producing skin cells), which leads to disfiguration and psychosocial distress.

While the disease can have an impact on all patients, it is recognised that those with darker skin types are most severely affected. In North America, an estimated 820,000 individuals of darker skin types (IV-VI) are affected by vitiligo. The precise cause of the sudden start of this disorder remains unknown.

There is only one pharmaceutical product, a topical immunosuppressant, approved for vitiligo in the United States and Europe. Vitiligo patients with less than 10% body surface area affected, who have previously failed transdermal formulations, are eligible for this treatment. With afamelanotide, a systemic non-immune suppressive solution would be offered to patients with darker skin complexions.

