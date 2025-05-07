Breakthrough nanophotonic layer captures all the light unlocking image quality, color accuracy, and resolution never before possible in smartphones and beyond.

All 10 billion image sensors produced every year are 70% blind , losing most of the light due to outdated red, green, blue color filter technology.

, losing most of the light due to outdated red, green, blue color filter technology. Eyeo replaces filters with glass-like nanostructures added at the top of the sensor, originating from imec . They capture all the light and sense colors naturally , like the human eye would.

. They , like the human eye would. This approach opens the door to unprecedented image quality and resolution in a $25 billion image sensor market, with applications ranging from XR, industrial, security and mobile applications where image quality is the top purchasing driver.

Eyeo, a deep tech photonics venture, has raised €15 million in seed funding to bring its breakthrough light-splitting technology to market. The round was co-led by imec.xpand, Invest-NL, joined by QBIC fund, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and Brabant Development Agency (BOM).

At the heart of Eyeo's innovation is a radically new way of capturing light. For over 50 years, image sensors have filtered light through red, green, and blue masks, blocking and wasting 70% of it. Eyeo replaces these filters with a layer of nanophotonic structures that split light by color, guiding each photon and color to the right pixel.

This change is more than incremental. By preserving every photon and separating colors naturally through manipulating light instead of blocking it- Eyeo achieves maximum light sensitivity, true-to-life color fidelity, and ultra-high resolution through photon compression. In other words: images that are clearer, more detailed, and more beautiful than ever, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Eyeo is redefining imaging with the world's most advanced nanophotonic color-splitting technology. For the first time, image sensors can capture all of incoming light, overcoming the current 30% limit imposed by decades-old color filter technology. Instead of filtering photons, Eyeo's breakthrough technology guides them directly to individual pixels, unlocking full light sensitivity and native color fidelity, even in the most challenging conditions in XR, industrial, security, and mobile applications where image quality is critical.

