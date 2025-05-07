AM Best's Myles Gould, senior director, credit rating criteria research analytics, will speak on a panel discussion during The Insurer's first-ever European MGA Summit, to be held 10-11 June, 2025, in Amsterdam.

The panel will take place on Wednesday, 11 June, at 11:00 a.m. DST and is titled, "Navigating regulatory complexity in a fragmented environment." Panelists will discuss navigating a fragmented regulatory landscape and identify potential hurdles before they become hazards; compare regulatory approaches; and define best practices for supporting MGA growth. Additional panelists include Eva-Maria Barbosa, partner, Clyde Co, and Martin Mankabady, partner, Eversheds Sutherland. Gould has been with AM Best since 2013 and is responsible for the development, testing and review of AM Best's credit rating methodology and criteria. Formerly, he was AM Best's international analytical lead for the Performance Assessment (PA) for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs).

Additionally, AM Best is a gold sponsor and will exhibit at the event, which will be held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Amsterdam. Summit delegates can use the opportunity to meet with various AM Best participants from their London and Amsterdam offices and discuss insurance credit ratings, and MGA performance assessments, insurance research, data, analysis and many more resources available to re/insurance professionals.

This is the first year of The Insurer's European MGA Summit, which proposes a platform for European and international industry leaders to connect, exchange insights and explore innovative solutions in the growing DUAE market. The Insurer a Reuters company is a digital publisher covering the global property/casualty and reinsurance industries. To view more details, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2025 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250507098537/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development

& Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com