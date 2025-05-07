Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS): Colt DCS appoints Xavier Matagne as Chief Real Estate Officer - Matagne to drive further growth of Colt DCS towards 1GW of data centre capacity

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre facilities, today announced the appointment of Xavier Matagne to the role of Chief Real Estate Officer. Matagne will be responsible for leading Colt DCS' Development, Engineering and Construction teams.

Xavier Matagne joins us with a wealth of expertise. He has worked in the data centre industry for over 17 years, holding global leadership roles with a strong track record in strategic development and large-scale infrastructure delivery across Europe and Africa. Matagne, most recently served as Chief Development Officer at Africa Data Centres, where he led the expansion strategy across multiple markets. Having worked in over 15 countries, including France, the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Poland, and South Africa, Matagne, is known for his ability to simplify complex projects, bringing innovative thinking to fast-growing environments.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS, said: "The Executive Leadership Team and I are delighted to welcome Xavier to Colt DCS at such a pivotal moment in our growth. He will be instrumental to the success of our ambitious expansion plans and further enhancing the outstanding calibre of our teams".

Xavier Matagne, Chief Real Estate Officer of Colt DCS, said: "I am thrilled to be joining Colt DCS at such an exciting time. Colt DCS has a world-class team of Development, Engineering and Construction professionals. They are also in a fantastic position of having secured powered land enabling capacity expansion up to 1GW. I am very much looking forward to helping continue Colt DCS' tremendous growth, to 1GW and beyond".

About Colt DCS

We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises.

Our global portfolio includes 13 operational data centres, with an additional 9 in development across 11 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.

We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient, well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market.

We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.



