VistaJet and Dr. Barbara Sturm Unveil Exclusive Global Partnership

London, May 7, 2025 - VistaJet, the world's first and only global private aviation company, today announcesan exclusiveglobalpartnershipwithDr. BarbaraSturm,thegloballyrenownedGerman doctor, aesthetics expert and anti-inflammatory pioneer.

VistaJet and Dr. Barbara Sturm have created a suite of tailored solutions for maintaining radiant and healthy skin at high altitude, from expert-led training for VistaJet's Cabin Hosts to bespoke facialtreatmentsat40,000feet,withafocusonlongevity.

Available on board, at select Vista House locations and at Dr. Barbara Sturm's global Spa & Boutiques, this collaboration introduces a new era of high-performance pre-flight, in-flight and post-flight wellness, ensuring VistaJet Members can enjoy the benefits of scientifically proven skincare, in the air and on the ground.

INTRODUCINGTHEDR.BARBARASTURMXVISTAJETIN-FLIGHTKIT





ThefirstresultofthecollaborationistheexclusiveDr.BarbaraSturmxVistaJetIn-FlightKit, aselectionofskincareessentialsfortheVistaJetcabinthatcombatthedehydratingeffectsof air travel. Developed to support skin health at altitude, the kit containing: Balancing Toner, EverythingEyePatches,FaceMask,HyaluronicSerum,FaceCream,& LipBalm,willbe available across the Vista Members' fleet, ensuring Members arrive at their destinations refreshed and rejuvenated. Conveniently, the product assortment fits comfortably ina handbag or suitcase for on-the-gorequirementsaftertheflight--whetherforaskiingadventure,yachtingescapadeor in between business meetings in different time zones.





Additionally,all590VistaJetCabinHostsworldwidewillbeprofessionallytrainedbyDr. Barbara Sturm's Learning & Development team, equipping them with in-depth expertise on skincare at high altitude. Select Cabin Hosts, trained at an advanced level, will be qualified to perform the world's first in-flight facial treatments, exclusively available to VistaJet Members aboard the Global 7500 at select locations.

ENHANCINGPRE-ANDPOST-FLIGHTSKINCARE

Thebenefitsofthispartnershipextendbeyondthetimeonboardtheaircraft:





Pre- Flight Personalized Facial: VistaJet Members will receive a complimentary STURM skin analyzer and Express Facial Treatment at a Dr. Barbara Sturm Spa & Boutique in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, New York (SoHo and Upper East Side), London and Düsseldorf.

Privileges at Destination: All VistaJet Members will be granted honorary access to PRIVÉ, Dr. Barbara Sturm's invite- only membership program, offering personalized skincare consultations, VIP experiences, and priority access to new products and events.

Post- Flight Care: Dr. Barbara Sturm's globally- renowned skincare will be integrated into Vista House experiences at select Formula One and World Endurance Championship events, further enhancing the lifestyle offerings for VistaJet Members during the racing season.





AVISIONARYAPPROACHTOSKINCAREINTHESKY





"VistaJet is renowned for setting new benchmarks in the flight experience" said Matteo Atti, GlobalChiefMarketingOfficeratVistaJet."Toseriouslyaddresstheimpactoftravelonthe skin, we joined forces with Dr. Barbara Sturm, the global authority in science-backed skincare, to deliver the most advanced, results-driven treatments available - seamlessly integrated before, during, and after every flight. As a leader in service excellence, we aim to provide pioneering solutions that support our Members in their fast-paced, global lives."

Dr. BarbaraSturmadded:"Thehigh-altitudeenvironmentpresentsuniquechallengesfortheskin, fromdehydrationto increasedsensitivity.By combiningourscience-basedskincaresolutionswith VistaJet's unparalleled service, we are setting a new standard for skincare across the globe."

ANEWERAOFIN-FLIGHTSKINCARE





This long-term partnership represents a fusion of private aviation and high-performanceskincare.AsVistaJetcontinuestoredefinetheprivatejetexperience,thecollaborationwith Dr. Barbara Sturm ensures that Members arrive seamlessly at their destination feeling their absolute best, no matter their flight mission.

For more information, visit VISTAJET.COM and DRSTURM.COM

VistaJetispartofVista-theworld'sleadingglobalbusinessaviationcompany.Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to over 200 countries and territories on the Vista Members' fleet of iconic silver and red business jets, which includes thelargestfleetofGlobal7500s. Offering thebestaircraftineachcabin class, clients can choose the most efficient option for every trip.

With a dedicated Client Services and Cabin team available 24/7, clients enjoy a fully personalized flight with seamless continuity from the ground to the air. Every VistaJet flight has at least one Cabin Host as well as two pilots in the flight deck to provide optimal safety and comfort on board.

VistaJet Program Members have guaranteed access to the Vista Members' fleet while paying only for the hours they fly -a smart alternative to ownership and fractional flying.

MoreVistaJetinformationandnewsatVistaJetLimitedisaEuropeanaircarrierthatoperates9HregisteredaircraftunderitsMalteseAirOperatorCertificateNo.MT-17.VistaJetUSInc.isanaircharterbrokerthatdoesnotoperateaircraft.VistaJet-ownedandU.S.-registeredaircraftareoperatedbyproperlylicensedU.S.directaircarriers,includingXOJETAviationLLC(DBAVistaAmerica),JetSelectLLC(DBAVistaAmerica),Western AirCharterInc(DBAVistaAmerica),andRedWingAeroplaneLLC(DBAVistaAmerica).

ABOUT DR. BARBARA STURM

TheFounder ofDr.BarbaraSturmMolecularCosmetics

Dr. Barbara Sturm is a globally-renowned German doctor, aesthetics expert and anti- inflammatory pioneer with a background in orthopedic research. Dr. Sturm studied Medicine and Sports at the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf before beginning her medicalcareerin orthopedics.She workedas partof a teamthatdevelopedcutting- edge treatments for inflammatory conditions like osteoarthritis, using the body's own proteinsand healingfactorstostop theinflammatoryprocess andhelphealjointtissue.

In 2002, Dr. Sturm translated the science from her clinical research and orthopedic practice into the field of aesthetics. "Aesthetics isa combination ofartand science, and it is a fascinatingchallengewithimmediate and verygratifyingresultsfor patients," says Dr. Sturm. "I started by injecting Hyaluronic Acid and Botox which provided great results, but I kept thinking that it would be an amazing additional anti-aging booster for the skin to mix thesecompounds with the body'sown anti-inflammatoryhealingfactors, as we did in orthopedic medicine." In 2002 she created her MCX treatment, a Platelet- RichPlasma(PRP)facialnowrecognizedbymanyasthe'BloodFacial,'followedshortly by her famous 'MC1' cream; a bespoke, plasma-based moisturizer that harnesses the powerof thebody's own proteinsin a skinhealingformula.Dr. Sturm'spatientsrequired an entire, science-based and effective skincare regimen, and seeing no such products availableonthemarket,Dr.Sturmwentintothelabandcreatedherown.In2014, she invented her full anti-inflammatory collection, and Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics was born.

Today,Dr.SturmhassevenDR.BARBARASTURMSPA&BOUTIQUESworldwide,including London, New York, Miami, and LA, which are home to her high-performance treatments andserveaseducationhubsforherpatients.HerMolecularCosmeticscollectionisbuilt on 25 years of scientific research with over 300 products and more than 5,000 carefully curated skincare routines that have gained global recognition and a cult following. AllDr. BarbaraSturmproductsarefreeof syntheticfragrances,harshpreservativesand parabens, are cruelty-free and suitable for all skin types and concerns.

THE PILLARSOFTHESTURM SCIENTIFIC PHILOSOPHY

ANTI-INFLAMMATION-toreduceinflammatoryinfluencesbothexternallyandinternally, itisimportanttoavoidaggressiveskincareingredientsandtoadoptananti-inflammatory lifestyle.

HYDRATION | NUTRITION - optimally hydrated skin boosts the skin barrier function making it less prone to skin dysfunctions including breakouts, redness and irritation.

TELOMERASE ACTIVATION - Telomeres are DNA structures that affect how we age. Studies have shown that natural compounds, like Purslane, have a positive effect on Telomere health.

EXOSOMES-Exosomesarekeymediatorsincell-to-cellcommunicationthatplaypivotal roles inreducinginflammation,encouragingskinregenerationforahealthycomplexion.

SKINCAREFORMULATEDWITHMOLECULARSCIENCE

'Molecular' means to work on a cellular level. If each active ingredient represents a molecule, each one can have a different size and different pathway to perform very specific and focused tasks throughout the skin. For a formula to be truly effective, its molecular structure needs to have a 360° approach to heal, repair and regenerate the skin across a complex matrix.





