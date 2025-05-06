Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Results

CHICAGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2025 Annual Meeting held today.

All 12 board of director nominees served during the 2024-2025 board term and received a majority of votes cast. The board members re-elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2026 are:

William M. Farrow, III

Fredric J. Tomczyk

Edward J. Fitzpatrick

Ivan K. Fong

Janet P. Froetscher

Jill R. Goodman

Erin A. Mansfield

Cecilia H. Mao

Alexander J. Matturri, Jr.

Jennifer J. McPeek

Roderick A. Palmore

James E. Parisi

In other proposals, shareholders:

Approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers;

Ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2025 fiscal year;

Approved the Third Amended and Restated Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Long-Term Incentive Plan to, among other things, increase the share reserve by 3,000,000 shares and extend the term of the plan; and

Approved a stockholder proposal regarding political spending.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com.

