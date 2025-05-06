Anzeige
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Results

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2025 Annual Meeting held today.

All 12 board of director nominees served during the 2024-2025 board term and received a majority of votes cast. The board members re-elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2026 are:

  • William M. Farrow, III
  • Fredric J. Tomczyk
  • Edward J. Fitzpatrick
  • Ivan K. Fong
  • Janet P. Froetscher
  • Jill R. Goodman
  • Erin A. Mansfield
  • Cecilia H. Mao
  • Alexander J. Matturri, Jr.
  • Jennifer J. McPeek
  • Roderick A. Palmore
  • James E. Parisi

In other proposals, shareholders:

  • Approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers;
  • Ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2025 fiscal year;
  • Approved the Third Amended and Restated Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Long-Term Incentive Plan to, among other things, increase the share reserve by 3,000,000 shares and extend the term of the plan; and
  • Approved a stockholder proposal regarding political spending.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


[email protected]

[email protected]


[email protected]








CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
