Ecovyst Inc.: Ecovyst Completes Acquisition of Waggaman, Louisiana, Sulfuric Acid Assets from Cornerstone Chemical

WAYNE, Pa., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts, virgin sulfuric acid and sulfuric acid regeneration services ("Ecovyst"), announced today that Eco Services Operations Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ecovyst, has completed its acquisition of the Waggaman, Louisiana sulfuric acid production assets of Cornerstone Chemical Company.

"We are excited to welcome the Waggaman team to Ecovyst and we look forward to working with our new colleagues as we integrate the Cornerstone assets into our existing network," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer. "We expect the addition of the Cornerstone assets to translate into increased network flexibility and greater supply reliability for the benefit of our customers, while providing a significant increase in our capacity to serve the future growth in demand we anticipate for virgin sulfuric acid and for sulfuric acid regeneration services."

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts, virgin sulfuric acid and sulfuric acid regeneration services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts, through its Advanced Silicas business, provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst Joint Venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical process. For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com .

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "aims" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

