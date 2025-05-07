IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 ended March 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2025 ended March 31, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the nine-month period of fiscal year 2025 recorded a profit of ARS 35,063 million compared to a loss of ARS 174,216 million in the same period of the previous year.





The shopping malls continued their recovery process and observed very good results in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Tenant sales grew by 13.4% compared to the same quarter in 2024, and portfolio occupancy increased to 98.1%. The segment's adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 147,914 million in the nine-month period, 9.7% higher than the same period in 2024.





We maintained full occupancy of our premium office portfolio in the third quarter of FY25.





The Hotels segment recorded lower revenues and occupancy in a context of greater appreciation of the Argentine peso against the dollar.





During the quarter and thereafter, we signed sale and exchange agreements for eleven lots of the Ramblas del Plata project, with an estimated sellable area of 95,000 sqm for USD 66.1 million.





During the quarter, we issued the Series XXIV Notes in the international market for USD 300 million, maturing in 2035. The funds will be used to cancel existing liabilities and finance investment projects.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2025

Income Statement 03/31/2025 03/31/2024 Revenues 336,028 333,013 Consolidated Gross Profit 205,352 225,202 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (141,903) (601,653) Consolidated Result from Operations (5,458) (430,212) Result for the Period 35,063 (174,216)





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 33,417 (163,611) Non-Controlling interest 1,646 (10,605)





EPS (Basic) 45.10 (219.61) EPS (Diluted) 39.45 (219.61)





Balance Sheet 03/31/2025 06/30/2024 Current Assets 556,717 299,487 Non-Current Assets 2,502,063 2,648,718 Total Assets 3,058,780 2,948,205 Current Liabilities 386,604 361,541 Non-Current Liabilities 1,246,434 1,071,061 Total Liabilities 1,633,038 1,432,602 Non-Controlling Interest 89,918 97,045 Shareholders' Equity 1,425,742 1,515,603

The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2025, was approximately USD 977 million. (75,769,996 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 12.90).

