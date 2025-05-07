IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 ended March 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2025 ended March 31, 2025.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for the nine-month period of fiscal year 2025 recorded a profit of ARS 35,063 million compared to a loss of ARS 174,216 million in the same period of the previous year.
- The shopping malls continued their recovery process and observed very good results in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Tenant sales grew by 13.4% compared to the same quarter in 2024, and portfolio occupancy increased to 98.1%. The segment's adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 147,914 million in the nine-month period, 9.7% higher than the same period in 2024.
- We maintained full occupancy of our premium office portfolio in the third quarter of FY25.
- The Hotels segment recorded lower revenues and occupancy in a context of greater appreciation of the Argentine peso against the dollar.
- During the quarter and thereafter, we signed sale and exchange agreements for eleven lots of the Ramblas del Plata project, with an estimated sellable area of 95,000 sqm for USD 66.1 million.
- During the quarter, we issued the Series XXIV Notes in the international market for USD 300 million, maturing in 2035. The funds will be used to cancel existing liabilities and finance investment projects.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
9M FY 2025
Income Statement
03/31/2025
03/31/2024
Revenues
336,028
333,013
Consolidated Gross Profit
205,352
225,202
Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties
(141,903)
(601,653)
Consolidated Result from Operations
(5,458)
(430,212)
Result for the Period
35,063
(174,216)
Attributable to:
IRSA's Shareholders
33,417
(163,611)
Non-Controlling interest
1,646
(10,605)
EPS (Basic)
45.10
(219.61)
EPS (Diluted)
39.45
(219.61)
Balance Sheet
03/31/2025
06/30/2024
Current Assets
556,717
299,487
Non-Current Assets
2,502,063
2,648,718
Total Assets
3,058,780
2,948,205
Current Liabilities
386,604
361,541
Non-Current Liabilities
1,246,434
1,071,061
Total Liabilities
1,633,038
1,432,602
Non-Controlling Interest
89,918
97,045
Shareholders' Equity
1,425,742
1,515,603
The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2025, was approximately USD 977 million. (75,769,996 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 12.90).
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIIQ FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_39X4CQ9QS260Oym25aXaHg
Webinar ID: 932 6260 4326
Password: 622331
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236
United States of America: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000
Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304
Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Follow us on X @irsair
SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.