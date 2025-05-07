Expedia Group hosts a series of worldwide events to commend its travel advisor partners.

Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP) expands to the U.A.E., giving more travel advisors access to the booking platform.

Expedia Group rolls out ways for advisors to maximize earnings and new flexible payment methods.

Expedia Group is celebrating Global Travel Advisor Day by hosting several events across the world to recognize and show appreciation for its Expedia TAAP travel advisor partners and the vital role they play in the travel ecosystem.

To celebrate, Expedia Group is organizing exclusive gatherings, including breakfasts, lunches, and evening receptions, across key markets including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, China, and Japan.

These events serve as a dedicated moment to recognize travel advisors, express gratitude for their contributions, and share exciting updates. Expedia Group will also showcase new products and enhancements to its Expedia TAAP global booking platform, which connects travel advisors to its extensive portfolio of hotels, vacation rentals, flights, packages, car rentals, and activities.

"Global Travel Advisor Day is an opportunity for Expedia Group to celebrate and support travel advisors worldwide," said Robin Lawther, Vice President of Expedia TAAP. "With today's announcement, we're reinforcing our commitment by expanding into new markets and launching initiatives that help advisors attract customers, personalize experiences, and grow their businesses. By investing in tools that improve cash flow management and create new revenue opportunities, we're empowering them to thrive in an evolving industry."

Expanding supply and launching to new markets

Expedia TAAP advisors in the U.S. point of sale can now book Southwest flights, further enhancing the platform's value. With multiple connectivity sources including GDS, direct airline connections, and NDC, advisors can effortlessly search, compare, and book flights. Additional perks like bundled packages provide travelers with even more flexibility.

As demand continues to rise in a thriving travel market, Expedia TAAP is expanding its presence in the U.A.E., strengthening its support for travel advisors in the region. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to empowering Middle Eastern partners with access to a vast travel inventory and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Maximizing earnings and flexible payment options

To further empower travel advisors, Expedia TAAP has introduced the agency service charge to majority points of sale, allowing advisors to add a discretionary fee to lodging bookings. This feature helps advisors get compensated, on top of regular commission, for their expertise when the booking is made, without requiring a separate transaction.

Expedia TAAP has long offered deferred payments, giving travel advisors the flexibility to book now and pay later, helping them manage cash flow. Building on this, new enhancements now allow advisors to book accommodations up to 365 days in advance and make post-booking itinerary changes, offering even greater control and convenience.

Additionally, to meet the diverse payment preferences of global markets, bank transfers are now accepted on Expedia TAAP in regions where this method is favored.

On Global Travel Advisor Day and beyond, Expedia TAAP continues to prioritize travel advisors and agencies by consistently investing in improvements and offering ongoing support. Learn more at www.expediataap.com.

About Expedia TAAP

Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP), a division of Expedia Group, is the trusted global retail booking platform that connects travel advisors to Expedia Group's global portfolio of hotels, vacation rentals, flights, packages, car rentals, and activities. Established with the mission to empower travel agencies by granting them access to Expedia's worldwide travel inventory, Expedia TAAP remains dedicated to fostering the growth of travel agencies through its cutting-edge technology, diverse travel supply, impressive rates, and comprehensive support services.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on X @EGPartnerships and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia-group-partnerships/.

