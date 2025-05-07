Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2025, which will take place on May 16th and 17th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Pan Global Resources Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-3/

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Pan Global Resources Inc.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based in Frankfurt - one of Europe's most important financial capitals. The exclusive two-day event brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. Each edition will showcase up to 35 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, media personalities, and other influential figures in the industry.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a unique platform where company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

SOURCE: Soar Financial Partners