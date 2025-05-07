Longi has developed the Hi-MO S10, a residential heterojunction (HJT) back-contact solar module with 25% efficiency, combining 27. 6%-efficient cells with up to 510 W output and 252. 3 W/m² power density. Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled a new bifacial n-type HJT solar module based on back-contact architecture at the Smarter-E trade show in Munich, Germany. "This is the first time that heterojunction back contact technology has been successfully implemented in a commercialized module," the manufacturer said in a statement. " The Hi-MO S10 delivers a world-leading cell efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...