BizClik Media Launches May Editions of Technology Magazine and AI Magazine

The May editions feature exclusive insights from Oracle, Google Cloud, Kevlinx, PLDCA, NVIDIA, Equifax ANZ, Sunrise, SailPoint and others. Topics include AI innovation, cloud transformation, digital infrastructure and enterprise leadership.

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik , the UK's fastest-growing B2B digital media company, has published the May 2025 editions of Technology Magazine and AI Magazine . These titles continue to showcase industry-defining perspectives on enterprise transformation, spotlighting leaders and companies shaping the future of technology, cloud, telecoms and AI.

Technology Magazine - May 2025 Edition

This edition examines how technology is transforming enterprise operations across multiple sectors, with a focus on infrastructure, automation, data and AI strategy.

Cover Feature: Oracle

Miranda Nash, Global Vice President of Oracle AI, offers an in-depth look at the company's AI Agent Studio and its role in modernising enterprise AI deployment.

Additional Features

GFT Technologies and Google Cloud: Fabien Duboeuf and Brandon Speweik on collaborative infrastructure solutions

Sunrise: CIO Anna Maria Blengino shares how Switzerland's second-largest telecom provider is undergoing digital transformation

Kevlinx Data Centers: CEO Eric Boonstra outlines the company's AI-ready infrastructure strategy

Spotfire: Brad Hopper, VP of Industry Applications, explains how visual data science is unlocking innovation

PLDCA: Piotr Kowalski presents Poland as a leading European data centre destination

Tata Consultancy Services: A look inside the global tech leader's digital operating model

SailPoint: CIO Sreeveni Kancharla discusses identity security in the AI era

A1 Croatia: Bojan Klasan reveals how next-gen data centres are powering national transformation

Equifax ANZ: CTO Paul Gladigau on AI, cloud and regional technology partnerships

Top 10 Women in Technology: Featuring senior leaders from Schneider Electric, Microsoft, Netflix, Adobe, Unilever and others

Read the full edition

AI Magazine - May 2025 Edition This edition highlights how AI is redefining industry standards across sectors such as telecoms, education, biotech, energy, hospitality and enterprise consulting.

Featured Interviews and Case Studies

Sunrise: Anna Maria Blengino, CIO, shares how the company is modernising telecom operations

Kevlinx Data Centers: Eric Boonstra and Eric Liscia discuss designing scalable AI-ready data centres across Europe

Abzena: CIO David Williamson explores the intersection of biotech and AI data strategy

Stonegate Group: Ashlie Thurston, Head of IT and Digital Transformation, on using AI to enhance customer engagement

DCC Technology: Vishal Chhatralia explains how strategic leadership is connecting global tech brands to end users

PLDCA: Piotr Kowalski outlines Poland's growing position in the European data infrastructure market

metrobloks: CEO Ernest Popescu discusses the development of sustainable, AI-driven urban infrastructure

Indianapolis Public Schools: Chenzira Allen explains the district's digital-first approach to education

SailPoint: Sree Kancharla on how the company is adapting cybersecurity for an AI-powered future

Kaizen Gaming: Insights into how cloud and AI are improving global gaming experiences

7up Bottling Group (Nigeria): Executives share how AI and mobile technology are modernising operations

A1 Croatia: Bojan Klasan on data centre innovation in support of national digital growth

NVIDIA: Ronnie Vasishta, SVP of Telecom, on AI's expanding influence across global markets

Also Included

Top 10 Global AI Consulting Firms: A spotlight on consultancies such as PwC and McKinsey & Company leading AI strategy worldwide

Bonus insights from senior leaders at PepsiCo, Google, Qualtrics and Capgemini

Read the full edition

