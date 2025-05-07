Oakton, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Carba, a Minneapolis, Minnesota carbon removal company, announced an agreement today to deliver 44,000 carbon removal credits to Microsoft over a 5 year period. Carba's novel pyrolysis technology and burial method removes carbon dioxide, storing biochar underground in low-oxygen environments based on a patented, highly efficient pyrolysis reactor.

Carba Announces 5-Year Carbon Removal Credit Purchase Agreement with Microsoft

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/250099_536f9a33343e2b5d_002full.jpg

Carba's autothermal technology offers greater energy efficiency, stabilizing carbon from biogenic waste and turning it into economically valuable biochar with high carbon content. The biochar will be used as an alternate daily cover and buried in a local landfill, protecting it from degradation and possibly providing environmental co-benefits. The biochar's properties have the potential to act like an activated carbon filter in the landfill, which could reduce odors, remediate pollutants (e.g., PANs, PCBs, dioxins and furans), and increase gas pollutant absorption. The environmental co-benefits will be further evaluated during project operations.

"We're thrilled to contribute to Microsoft's portfolio by providing high-quality carbon removal credits that will be retired starting this year," said Andrew Jones, CEO, Carba. "Our fully integrated approach-combining biomass sourcing, processing, and secure storage-enables us to scale quickly while having the potential to deliver significant community co-benefits."

"By co-locating biomass supply chain delivery, pyrolysis, and end-use & storage, Carba's biochar burial offers the potential to become a scalable and cost-effective climate solution," said Brian Marrs, Senior Director for Energy & Carbon Removal at Microsoft. "This agreement with Carba allows us to better explore the future of this biochar end-use and the possible co-benefits, while benefiting from the near-term delivery of these credits with a straightforward-monitoring and verification process.

Last year, this project was selected to receive a $7 million grant from the Department of Energy for a Carbon Negative Shot Pilot (FOA 382).

The project's methodology has been certified by Isometric with 1,000-year durability credits.

"Isometric's rigorous scientific validation ensures that each credit represents a permanently removed ton of carbon dioxide," said Stacy Kauk, Chief Science Officer at Isometric.

About Carba:

Carba converts waste biomass and organic materials into stable biocarbon for use in materials, pollution management, and permanent carbon dioxide removal. Carba has developed a patented autothermal process and a patented anoxic burial method to impart 1,000+ year certified carbon removal. The company was founded by Dr. Andrew Jones and Professor Paul Daueunhauer, experts with a combined 40+ years of experience in pyrolysis and valorizing biomass. Carba is backed by GigaClimate Builder, founded by Nick Halla (founding team, past executive at Impossible Foods).

Carba's first deployment is with a waste disposal company converting municipal wood waste into biocarbon for use as daily cover in the landfill, sequestering carbon and adsorbing pollutants within the landfill. Carba is a versatile, efficient, and scalable permanent carbon removal solution.

For more, visit www.carba.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250099

SOURCE: Plentisoft