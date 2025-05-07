EUPD's 2024/25 rating assessed hundreds of PV, inverter, and storage brands active in Europe. Out of these brands, the shortlisted group went through an extensive rating process. These rated brands represent the top 2-3% of photovoltaic manufacturers globally, with slightly varying percentage thresholds for inverter and storage segments-each analyzed for their performance in financial resilience, innovation, market trust and credibility, and ESG leadership. As Europe's solar and storage markets evolve, stakeholders are adjusting to a gradual transformation: While the residential segment is bound ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...