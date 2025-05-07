A study developed by the Chilean Association of Renewable Energies and Storage (ACERA AG) and the Institute of Complex Engineering Systems (ISCI) concludes that it is technically feasible to operate the National Electric System without fossil fuel generation, with investments in renewable energy storage, and flexible demand. From pv magazine LatAm The Chilean Association of Renewable Energies and Storage (ACERA AG) and the Institute of Complex Engineering Systems (ISCI) have presented a new study that analyzes pathways toward emission-free operation of the national electricity system, including ...

