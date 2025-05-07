InCoax Networks AB: InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, January - March 2025

Global launch via Nokia, strong order intake from Google Fiber, and new order from the Tier-1 operator.

Financial performance

January - March 2025

Net sales amounted to 25,625 kSEK (30,793).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to -2,459 kSEK (4,580).

Profit after tax amounted to -2,503 kSEK (-4,327), and earnings per share amounted to -0.02 SEK (0.04).

Cash flow for the quarter, including financing activities, amounted to 30,728 kSEK (33,417).

Significant events during the quarter

January

InCoax secures additional orders worth 1.36 MUSD (appr. 15 MSEK) from the US-based FiberLAN operator.

February

InCoax and CTIconnect partner to expand broadband solutions in the US and Canada.

InCoax MoCA Access based solution gains increasing traction in the network operator market.

The board of InCoax provides preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.

InCoax receives initial 1 MUSD order for InCoax MoCA Access solution from a leading global fiber network supplier.

InCoax carries out a directed new share issue of approximately SEK 33.5 million, partly conditional on subsequent approval from an extraordinary general meeting, and brings forward the publication of the year-end report for 2024.

Notice to an extraordinary general meeting of InCoax Networks AB.

March

Helge Tiainen of InCoax honored with Broadband Forum Award for instrumental industry contributions.

InCoax Networks AB Year-End Report 2024.

Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in InCoax Networks AB.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

April

InCoax wins additional order of 3.2 MSEK from the US-based Tier-1 operator.



Full the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at incoax.com.



This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CEST on May 7, 2025.



For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com

+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, ca@vatorsec.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.